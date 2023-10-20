Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Odisha will clash against Services in a Group B contest of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.

Under the leadership of Sandeep Pattnaik, Odisha have been giving their best to stay in the top half of the standings in Group B. They started off with a victory against Assam by 11 runs. However, they lost the plot against Himachal Pradesh, suffering a defeat by eight wickets.

Nonetheless, Odisha got back to winning ways quickly with a whopping 104-run victory over Sikkim in their third encounter. They would be aiming to continue their winning momentum in their next game as well.

On the other hand, Services started on a winning note against Sikkim, but they were handed defeats by Kerala and Assam in their next two contests by one run and eight wickets, respectively. Despite their recent defeats, they will be determined to turn the tables in their forthcoming games.

Odisha vs Services Match Details:

Match: Odisha vs Services, Group B

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Odisha vs Services Pitch Report:

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been preparing flat tracks with batters getting the most out of them. Bowlers who find the right lines and lengths will be rewarded with wickets on this surface.

Odisha vs Services Weather Forecast

Sunny weather is expected to welcome both these sides in Mumbai on Saturday. Temperatures will hover around 34 degree Celsius for this game.

Odisha vs Services Probable XIs:

Odisha:

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Abhishek Yadav, Debabrata Pradhan, Harshit Rathod, Tarani Sa, Sunil Roul, Prayash Singh

Services:

Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Mohit Rathee, Arjun Sharma, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala

Odisha vs Services Match Prediction:

Odisha looks like a better outfit relatively on both batting and bowling fronts. They are clear favorites to win this encounter and add four valuable points.

Prediction: Odisha to win the match

Odisha vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A