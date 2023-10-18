Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Sikkim: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Odisha and Sikkim are set to lock horns in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, October 19. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the contest.

Odisha, led by Govinda Poddar, are currently placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.626. They lost to Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets in their previous match on Tuesday.

After opting to bat first, Odisha scored 138/7 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Himachal Pradesh dictated terms to the Odisha bowlers and chased down the total with 21 balls left in their innings.

Sikkim, led by Nilesh Lamichaney, have had a disastrous campaign thus far. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -4.665, having lost both their matches in the tournament.

They lost to Chandigarh by eight wickets on Tuesday. After opting to bat first, Sikkim huffed and puffed their way to scoring 90 for nine in 20 overs. Chandigarh romped home with 59 balls to spare.

Odisha vs Sikkim Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Sikkim, (Group B), Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 19, 2023, Thursday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Odisha vs Sikkim Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Navi Mumbai is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

Odisha vs Sikkim Weather Report

There is no chance of rain as of now in Navi Mumbai. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius.

Odisha vs Sikkim Probable Xl

Odisha

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Govinda Poddar (c), Prayash Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Rakesh Pattnaik, Debabrata Pradhan, Sunil Roul, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod

Sikkim

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Jeetendra Sharma, Md Saptulla

Odisha vs Sikkim Prediction

Odisha will go into the match as firm favourites without a doubt. Sikkim need to pull off a herculean effort if they are to beat Odisha in their upcoming match.

Prediction: Odisha to win the match.

Odisha vs Sikkim Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

