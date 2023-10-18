Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 2 (October 17)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is an annual domestic T20 cricket competition organized by the BCCI. This season, 36 teams are divided into five groups, with Groups A, B, and C comprising eight teams each and Groups D and E having seven teams each.

The tournament's final is scheduled for November 6, to be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

On the second day of the tournament, a total of 18 matches were played and each of them produced a result. Now, let's delve into the current points table to see how the teams are faring.

Mumbai, Hyderabad, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh maintain winning momentum

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

On the second day of the tournament, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh continued their dominant run with their second win of the season.

Mumbai has a Net Run Rate of +2.852 and is in first place with four points across its name. Hyderabad has a Net Run Rate of +1.846, Baroda has a Net Run Rate of +1.572, and Chhattisgarh has a Net Run Rate of +1.258.

The other four teams lost their second game of the season and are still in the last four places. Haryana is in fifth place with a Net Run Rate of -0.740. Jammu and Kashmir have a Net Run Rate of -0.797 and are in sixth place. Mizoram and Meghalaya are in the second-last and last positions, respectively.

Chandigarh Leads Group B with impressive Net Run Rate

A total of six teams have at least one win across their name in Group B. Chandigarh has a Net Run Rate of +3.340, and Kerala has a Net Run Rate of +0.900. They are in the first and second places in the points table, respectively.

Services with a Net Run Rate of +2.277 are in the third place. The other five teams have a negative Net Run Rate. Assam, the fourth-placed team, has a Net Run Rate of -0.150. Himachal Pradesh and Odisha have won and lost a game each and are in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Bihar is in 7th place and has a Net Run Rate of -0.958. Sikkim is in the last place in Group B, with a Net Run Rate of -4.665. These two have lost both their matches.

Gujarat's dominance reflected in impressive Net Run Rate

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Gujarat, Railways, and Goa have won both their matches so far in Group C. Gujarat is in first place with a massive Net Run Rate of +6.563. Railways are in second place with a Net Run Rate of +6.225. Goa has a Net Run Rate of +1.696 and is in third place.

Punjab won their first game on Tuesday and is in fourth place with a Net Run Rate of +1.700. Saurashtra had a decent outing on the first day, but lost their second game of the season. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.197 and are ranked fifth.

Manipur, Andhra, and Arunachal Pradesh have a Net Run Rate of -3.169, -3.400, and -7.502, respectively. They are ranked in the three last positions and are yet to win a game.

Vidarbha leads the way in Group D with convincing start

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

All seven teams of Group D have played at least one game by now. Vidarbha continues to remain at the top of this group with four points and a Net Run Rate of +1.948. Maharashtra is in the second position, with a Net Run Rate of +1.448.

Jharkhand won their first game on Tuesday and have jumped to third place with four points and a Net Run Rate of +0.292. Bengal and Uttarakhand have won one out of two games and have a Net Run Rate of -0.546 and -0.677, respectively. Bengal is in fourth position, while Uttarakhand is in fifth place in Group D.

Puducherry and Rajasthan failed to open their account on the second day as well and are in the last two places. Puducherry has a Net Run Rate of -0.292, while Rajasthan has a Net Run Rate of -1.450.

Delhi leads the pack with a strong start in Group E

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Tripura won their matches on the second day of the season. Delhi is in the top place with a Net Run Rate of 1.450 and six points. Tamil Nadu has accumulated a Net Run Rate of +0.400, while Tripura has a Net Run Rate of +0.205.

Karnataka's first game of the season was abandoned due to rain, and they are in fourth place with two points. Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh lost their matches on Tuesday and are in the last three positions. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.205, -0.400, and -0.405, respectively.