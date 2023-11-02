Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Quarter-Final 4, Delhi vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Stream Details

Delhi and Vidarbha are set to face off in the fourth quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Thursday, November 2. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, is the venue for this fixture.

Delhi are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have five wins and a no-result from six matches. They finished atop Group E with 22 points.

Batting first, Delhi racked up a total of 169/4 against Tripura in their previous outing. Skipper Yash Dhull carried on his blazing form, slamming a 36-ball 56. Lalit Yadav remained unbeaten on 66 off 47 deliveries as the duo added 116 runs together to propel Delhi to 169/4 in 20 overs.

In response, Tripura were bundled out for 83 runs, handing their opponents a massive 86-run win. Suyash Sharma and Lalit picked up three wickets apiece for Delhi.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, secured the top spot in Group D. They have four wins and 16 points. However, their last encounter was a 13-run defeat against Jharkhand.

Chasing a stiff target of 193, they could only get to 179/9, falling short by 13 runs. Skipper Atharva Taide (40) and Karun Nair (65) did not find enough support from the rest of the line-up in the chase.

It is expected to be an interesting clash with a semi-final spot on the line.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Delhi vs Vidarbha, Quarter-Final 4, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 2, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali

Delhi vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The conditions at this venue have been perfect for teams batting first. As the game unfolds, the pitch tends to become more challenging for batting. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, six out of seven matches held at this venue have been won by the teams batting first.

The average score here for the team batting first in this tournament has been 176. Therefore, winning the toss and opting to defend will be the ideal strategy on this surface.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Weather Report

The weather forecast is clear and sunny. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius with a humidity of 47%.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Delhi

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull (C), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (C), Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Shubham Dey, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Mandar Mahale, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav, Dipesh Parwani

Delhi vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Delhi are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have five consecutive wins coming into this clash. On the other hand, Vidarbha have lost both of their last two matches.

Therefore, Delhi head into this fixture as the clear favorites to come out on top and advance to the semi-finals.

Prediction: Delhi to win the fourth quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023.

Delhi vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema