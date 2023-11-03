Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Semi-Final 2, Baroda vs Assam: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Baroda lock horns with Assam in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Saturday, November 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Baroda got the better of Mumbai in the third quarter-final by three wickets. Bowling first, they reduced Mumbai to 38/3 by the seventh over. They kept on picking up wickets all the way through, eventually restricting their opponent to a modest total of 148/8.

Soyeb Sopariya emerged as the most successful bowler with figures of 3/16, while Abhimanyu Rajput picked up a couple of wickets as well.

In the run-chase, they were in a spot of bother at one stage, reduced to 88/4 inside 12 overs. However, Vishnu Solanki stood tall with a crucial unbeaten 30-ball 49 to steer Baroda into the semi-final.

Assam’s journey has been incredible up until this point in the tournament. They beat Kerala comprehensively by six wickets in the second quarter-final. Akash Gupta picked up three wickets, while Mrinmoy Dutta ably supported him with two scalps. Kerala were held at 158/6 eventually.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar led the chase for Assam, scoring 75 runs off just 50 deliveries. His knock ensured a comfortable victory for them with 17 balls at their disposal.

The winner of the second semi-final will meet either Delhi or Punjab in the summit clash.

Baroda vs Assam Match Details

Match: Baroda vs Assam, Semi Final 2, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 04, 2023, Saturday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh.

Baroda vs Assam Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been batting-friendly. It gets better to bat on as the game progresses, as seen throughout the tournament.

Teams have been consistently successful at chasing totals and winning matches. Hence, the team that wins the toss is most likely to bowl first based on the given conditions.

Baroda vs Assam Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny and ideal for a full game. Temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with 46% humidity.

Baroda vs Assam Probable XIs

Baroda

Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki (wk), Ninad Rathva, Dhruv Patel, Krunal Pandya (c), Abhimanyu Singh, Kartik Kakade, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala

Assam

Rishav Das, Bishal Roy, Riyan Parag (c), Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pallavkumar Das, Akash Sengupta, Sourav Dey, Mukhtar Hussain, Avinov Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta

Baroda vs Assam Match Prediction

Baroda, having beaten Mumbai in their quarter-final clash, will be confident coming into this match.

Assam have been impressive so far as well. Their victory against Kerala in the quarter-final will boost their morale. Having won this game at the very same venue, they will back themselves to make it to the final.

Prediction: Assam to win the second semi-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

Baroda vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: NA

Live Streaming: JioCinema