Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Tripura will lock horns with Uttar Pradesh in the Group E clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Monday, October 23.

Tripura, under the captaincy of experienced Wriddhiman Saha, is having a poor tournament after winning just one game in three matches. Their campaign started with a win against Nagaland by three wickets. However, they later completely lost the plot.

In their second game against Tamil Nadu, they suffered a defeat by eight wickets to continue their losing momentum against MP by 37 runs. With their knockout hopes almost lost, they need to look to spoil other teams’ parties.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh is being led by Karan Sharma, who are third in the points table. They have won one, lost one and a single game being washed out due to rain.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Match Details

Match: Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh, Group E

Date and Time: October 23, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Pitch Report

The wicket has assisted batters a lot since the last game as the moisture content has reduced a lot on the surface after the most recent rainfall at the venue. We can expect scores of above 180 on this strip with the captain winning the toss, electing to bat first.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast

Dehradun’s weather is expected to be sunny for the next few days as there is no forecast of rainfall as per AccuWeather. We can anticipate a full 40-over game.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Probable XIs

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Subham Ghosh, Rajat Dey, Abhijit K Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Chiranjit Paul, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Arkaprabha Sinha

Uttar Pradesh

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kartik Tyagi, Sameer Rizvi, Yash Dayal, Jasmer Dhankhar, Nitish Rana, Shiva Singh, Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prashant Veer

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Match Prediction

Though both sides are struggling to attain consistency, Uttar Pradesh is way ahead of Tripura on the standings in Group E. UP is poised to come out on top of Tripura and find a better spot on the points table with a better net run rate.

Prediction: Uttar Pradesh to win the match

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema