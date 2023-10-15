Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Uttarakhand will take on Vidarbha in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Monday, October 16, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Both teams are placed in Group D this season, along with Puducherry, Rajasthan, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Last time around, Vidarbha finished in second place in Group A with five wins in seven games. They played the semifinals against Mumbai and lost the match by five wickets after posting 164 runs on the board.

Atharva Taide has been named the captain this season. Karun Nair is a notable addition to their squad after parting ways with Karnataka.

Uttarakhand were also a part of Group A last season and won four out of seven games. They lost their previous match against Mumbai by just two runs and missed a chance to qualify for the semifinals. They have not made any significant changes to their squad this season.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Match Details

Match: Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha

Date and Time: October 16, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Pitch Report

With this set to be the first game at this venue, the surface might have a lot to offer to both batters and bowlers. The stadium got a nod from the Indian government back in 2010 and work was completed earlier this month.

The stadium has been named after Patiala royal late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played one Test match for India and is also the father of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Weather Report

The weather will likely remain sunny throughout this game. The temperature will increase as the game progresses and could reach the 34-degree mark by the end.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs

Uttarakhand

Avneesh Sudha, Agrim Tiwari, Kunal Chandela, Aditya Tare (wk), Akash Madhwal (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Vijay Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Himanshu Bisht, Rajan Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Piyush Joshi

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Mandar Mahale, Lalit M Yadav

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Match Prediction

Uttarakhand and Vidarbha played for the first time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season. The latter won this game by a two-run margin after posting 157 on the board.

Vidarbha have strong batting and bowling units and will likely have an upper hand here.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win the match.

Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Disney+ Hotstar