Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Andhra vs Jammu Kashmir: Probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

Andhra will lock horns with Jammu Kashmir in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C clash at the FB Colony Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

Andhra did not have the best of campaigns in the tournament's previous edition. They won only one of their five games. They finished fifth in the Elite Group E table, with just four points. They were only above bottom-placed Mumbai due to a superior net run rate.

Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, missed out on the knockouts last season as well. With three wins from five matches, they gathered 12 points to finish third in the Elite Group A table. Nonetheless, they had a decent outing with three wins. Jammu and Kashmir will be keen to improve their performance in this edition of the competition.

Andhra will be keen to gain some early momentum this season, while Jammu and Kashmir will also be eyeing a positive start. That should make for an interesting contest between the two teams.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details

Match: Andhra vs Jammu Kashmir, Elite Group C, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: November 4, 2021, Thursday; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: FB Colony Ground, Vadodara.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Pitch Report

The pitch at the FB Colony Ground in Vadodara is known to be bowling-friendly. Bowlers are likely to get assistance, with the wicket being on the slower side. Scoring runs freely might not be easy. So the team that wins the toss might look to bat first.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear on matchday. There are unlikely to be interruptions due to rain. The temperatures could hover around 29 to 33 degrees Celsius on the day.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Probable 11s

Andhra

K Ashwin Hebbar top-scored for Andhra last season, with 142 runs in five games. Ambati Rayudu, Ricky Bhui and KS Bharat also scored more than a hundred runs. Harishankar Reddy was their leading wicket-taker, with seven wickets to his name.

Probable 11: K Ashwin Hebbar, Kona Srikar Bharat, Ricky Bhui, Dheeraj Kumar, Ambati Rayudu, Prasanth Kumar, Shoaib Mohammad Khan, KV Sasikanth, Harishankar Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, S Ashish.

Jammu and Kashmir

Abdul Samad scored the most runs for Jammu and Kashmir in the competition's previous edition, with 140 runs. Shubham Pundir was their only other batter to score 100+ runs last season. Mujtaba Yousuf, Parvez Rasool and Auqib Nabi picked up five wickets apiece.

Probable 11: Suryansh Raina, Abid Mushtaq, Abdul Samad, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool, Umran Malik, Ram Dayal, Aamir Aziz, Jatin Wadhwan, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf.

Andhra vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Prediction

Jammu and Kashmir did reasonably well in the competition's previous season. With three wins out of five matches, it was a decent run despite them not going any further.

Andhra, meanwhile, had quite a horror run. They have quality players this time, and will want to bounce back. Andhra will look to put the disappointment of last season behind them, and make a winning start to the season.

Prediction: Andhra to win this game.

