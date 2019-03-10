×
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karnataka crush Delhi by 8 wickets to register their 3rd win in the Super League stage

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
172   //    10 Mar 2019, 17:24 IST

Karnataka
Karnataka

Karnkata continued their great form with a crushing eight-wicket win in Group A, Syed Mushtaq Ali, Super League stage match played at Emerald High School Ground, Indore. It was a dominating performance by Karnkata who restricted Delhi to a modest total and then chased down the target with ease.

Manish Pandey won the toss and decided to field first. Manjot Kalra and Unmukt Chand gave Delhi a steady start adding 23 runs for the first wicket. Karnataka bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals and never allowed Delhi batsmen to score runs easily.

Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav added 54 runs for the sixth wicket. Lalit Yadav scored 37 runs while Nitish Rana made 33 runs. Karnataka restricted Delhi to a modest total of 109 for 9 in 20 overs. V Koushik and KC Carriappa were the major wicket-takers for Karnkata.

In reply, Karnkata lost an early wicket of Rohan Kadam for 0. Sharath scored a quick fire 26 off 15 balls. Captain Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal put on an unbeaten 75 runs for the third wicket to help Karnkata win the match by 8 wickets and 27 balls to spare. Mayank Agarwal remained not out on 43 off 47 balls while Karun Nair scored a quick fire 42 off 23 balls.

It was Karnataka’s 3rd successive win in Super League stage so far while Delhi lost their 3rd successive match. With this win, Karnkata has strengthened position in Group A. Their next match will be against Vidarbha on March 12th. With the form, Manish Pandey led side are in, they are certain to qualify for the finals. 

Brief scores: Karnataka 112 for 2 in 15.3 overs ( Mayank Agarwal 43*, Karun Nair 42*, Navdeep Saini 1/21) beat Delhi 109 for 9 in 20 overs ( Nitish Rana 37, Lalit Yadav 33, V Koushik 4/19, Cariappa 3/15) by 8 wickets.

