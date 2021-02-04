T Natarajan returns to Tamil Nadu squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

T Natarajan missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because of his international commitments. However, he is likely to return to the domestic arena and don the Tamil Nadu jersey in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to a TNCA media release, T Natarajan could return to the field in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The BCCI did not include him in the Test squad for the England series because the board wished to keep him fresh for the white-ball matches. Hence, although he has received a place in the Tamil Nadu squad, the BCCI will make the final call.

Confirming the development, Tamil Nadu chief selector S Vasudevan told PTI:

"Yes, we have selected Natarajan but the BCCI has to give the go-ahead for him to play in the tournament as they want to keep him fresh for the ODIs and T20s against England."

T Natarajan made his ODI debut against Australia at the Manuka Oval. His 2/70 played a vital role in the Indian cricket team's first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League win.

T Natarajan could play under Dinesh Karthik's captaincy in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

T Natarajan has played five international matches

Tamil Nadu won the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last week, defeating Baroda in the summit clash. Dinesh Karthik led the team from the front, and the likes of Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, and Manimaran Siddharth supported him brilliantly.

Karthik will lead Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy also. Baba Aparajith will be his deputy. Vijay Shankar has not recovered from his injury yet, while medium-pacer Krishnamoorthy Vignesh has joined the squad after a battle with COVID-19.

"It is good that Vignesh is back. He did very well last season. Vijay Shankar has not recovered fully and hence has not been included," Vasudevan added.

Tamil Nadu Squad: Dinesh Karthik (C), Baba Aparajith (VC), Manimaran Siddharth, Sonu Yadav, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, A Aswin Crist, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, G Periyasamy, Baba Indrajith, K B Arun Karthik, C Hari Nishanth, M Shahrukh Khan, Narayan Jagadeesan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, J Kousik, Murugan Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed.