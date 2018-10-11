T10 League announce Sony Pictures Networks India as their broadcast partners for three years

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 38 // 11 Oct 2018, 16:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai, October 11, 2018: T10 League today announced Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) as their official broadcast partner for a three-year period starting with the 2018 edition in Indian Sub-continent and Middle East & North Africa. The T10 League sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) will be shown live on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD channels in India, Ten Sports in Pakistan, Ten Cricket in Middle East & North Africa and shall also be streamed live on their digital platform SonyLIV.

“We are delighted to have Sony Pictures Networks as our broadcast partners for Indian Sub-continent and Middle East & North Africa from 2018 edition for three years. This allows us to take the league to a much wider audience across the region and help us promote the format and grow year-on-year,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T10 League.

“We are committed to providing an unparalleled sports viewing experience to sports fans in India. The T10 League has already captured the interest of viewers because of its fast-paced format. The second edition has an impressive line-up of players from across the word which is sure to engage viewers who are looking for the best in sports entertainment,” said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks.

The second season will be played across 12 days starting from November 21 till December 2, 2018. The player draft held on September 24 gave a glimpse into the big-ticket names that shall ply their trade in the latest format of the game. West Indies’ swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle was the top pick joining defending champions Kerala Kings for this edition.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik, England’s Eoin Morgan, New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum, West Indies’ Sunil Narine and Darren Sammy and Australia’s Shane Watson are some of the other top draws to play in the league.

About T10 Cricket League

T10 Cricket League is a professional ten-over format Cricket League launched by T10 Sports Management. It is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is conducted in partnership with the Emirates Cricket Board.