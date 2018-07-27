T10 League: Maratha Arabians set to appoint Virender Sehwag as batting coach

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 374 // 27 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST

Sehwag had played for and captained the side last season

Former Indian opener and one of the most fearsome batsmen of his time, Virender Sehwag is set to be appointed the batting coach of T10 League side Maratha Arabians for the upcoming season. Sehwag had played for and captained the side last season but his performance wasn't up to his standards - he was trapped leg before by Shahid Afridi on the only delivery he faced in the tournament. He didn't choose to bat in the second match.

“We have decided to bring in Sehwag as the batting coach, and it is difficult to imagine the Maratha Arabians without Sehwag — who led the team last year,” Parvez Khan, Maratha Arabians’ co-owner told Sportstar.

He went on to reveal that former Pakistan pacer and one of the greatest fast bowlers to have played the game, Wasim Akram will continue his role as the mentor of the team.

“I spoke to Sehwag recently and he has agreed to take up the new role. He wanted to help out the batsmen and we are looking forward to it,” Khan said.

The franchise has roped in Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan for the upcoming season as well. Another one of their new picks is Australian all-rounder James Faulkner. They have also managed to retain most of their important players from the last season where they reached the semi-final, only to lose against eventual winner Kerala Kings.

The retained players are England's Alex Hales, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal.

Speaking about his inclusion, Rashid said: “I am extremely excited to be playing for Maratha Arabians in the second season of the T10 League. After having played Twenty20 cricket all over the world, I was looking forward to a challenge. Playing the T10 format is the perfect step up for me. I am looking forward to playing the world’s shortest format alongside some iconic players.”