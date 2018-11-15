T10 League Schedule PDF: Download PDF file of T10 Timetable

Kerala Kings after winning the 2017 edition

The second season of the T10 league is just a week away and the players taking part in it are sweating it out to ensure that their team wins the coveted trophy on December 2. The 2018 edition will see as many as eight teams, Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians, Pakhtoons, Rajputs, Northern Warriors, Bengal Tigers, Punjab Legends and Karachians, taking part in it.

All these eight teams will have an icon player each and have their squads finalized after the player drafts that took place last month. The tournament that is getting underway on November 21 will have as many as 29 matches to determine the winner.

The eight teams are divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with four teams each. Each team will take on the other three teams in the group stage. Group A consists of Kerala Kings, Karachians, Pakhtoon and Rajput while Punjab Legends Bengal Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors will form the Group B.

The teams will be classified based on their performance in the group stage and will face teams from the other group in the Play-off stage. This will be followed by an IPL-style knockout stage to determine the finalists.

The top-2 teams from the Playoff stage will play each other in the first qualifier and the winners will directly qualify for the final. The losing team will have another chance as they will play in the qualifier 2 which will have the winners from the eliminator match between the third and fourth placed teams from the Playoff stage as the other team.

The winners of both the qualifiers will play in the final on December 2 while the other two teams will battle for the third place just before the final. All the 29 matches in the tournament will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

You can download the PDF of the 2018 T10 league schedule click here.