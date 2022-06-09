T20 Blast 2022, Middlesex vs Surrey: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Middlesex and Surrey will lock horns in the South Group match of T20 Blast 2022 at Lord’s, London on June 9, Thursday.

Middlesex started well with three back-to-back wins but are now having pretty poor competition with just three wins from six encounters. Their net run rate is also on the negative side.

Moreover, they are entering this encounter on the back of a hat-trick of defeats. They will need some extra collective effort to stay alive in the tournament.

Surrey, on the other hand, are having quite the opposite tournament with five wins from six games as one game ended without a result. Surrey have some pretty good talents who can win games single-handedly.

Right from Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard to Sam Curran, Sunil Narine and Chris Jordan, Surrey are pretty impressive with their batting and bowling line-ups.

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Details:

Match: Middlesex vs Surrey, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date and Time: June 9, Thursday, 10:45 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Middlesex vs Surrey Pitch Report

Lord’s slope would be benefitting batters to some extent. Bowlers need to toil hard to take crucial wickets on this batting track. Any score above 180 would deem to be quite tough for the chasing side.

Middlesex vs Surrey Weather Forecast

London weather is currently one of the coolest places, with temperatures hovering around 13 degree Celsius. Batters and bowlers would enjoy these breezy conditions.

Middlesex vs Surrey Probable XIs

Middlesex

Captained by Stephen Eskinazi, Middlesex are having a good enough time but they need more wins to stay alive in the tournament. Toby Roland-Jones would need to guide the bowling attack by being a senior paceman.

Predicted XI: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff

Surrey

Surrey, led by Chris Jordan, are currently at the top of the table with five wins from six encounters. They have some exceptional T20 talent in Jason Roy, Kieron Pollard, and Sunil Narine, which makes them look like a pretty dangerous line-up

Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley

Middlesex vs Surrey Match Prediction

Both Middlesex and Surrey have opposite fates in this tournament. Surrey are at the top spot in the South Group and Middlesex need more wins to make it to the top four of the group. With their squad, Surrey are expected to dominate their counterparts in this contest.

Prediction: Surrey are expected to win this encounter

Middlesex vs Surrey telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Respective county channels on YouTube.

