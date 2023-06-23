T20 Blast 2023: Live Streaming Details for matches on Day 25, June 23

Day 25 of Vitality T20 Blast 2023 will witness eight teams taking the field on June 23. The South and North groups will feature four fixtures each.

In the North Group, the first game of the day will be played between Leicestershire and Northamptonshire at the Uptonsteel Country Ground, Leicester, at 11 pm IST. Lancashire will lock horns with Derbyshire in the second game at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, at 11 pm IST.

Following that, Warwickshire clash with Worcestershire in an intense battle at Birmingham at 11 pm IST. The fourth game from the North group will see Durham going head-to-head against Yorkshire at Chester-Lee-Street at 11:00 pm IST.

Moving on to the South group games, Glamorgan face off Sussex in Cardiff at 11 pm. At the same time, Kent will be in an intense battle with Middlesex at St. Lawrence, Canterbury.

In another South group fixture, at 11 pm, Somerset face Gloucestershire in an electrifying clash at Taunton. The last game of the day is scheduled at 11:30 pm IST where Hampshire face Essex in the 109th game of the tournament at Southampton.

Live Streaming Details of Vitality T20 Blast 2023 matches, June 23

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire at 11 pm IST at Uptonsteel Country Ground, Leicester

Lancashire vs Derbyshire at 11 pm at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (Covered live on Fancode)

Glamorgan vs Sussex at 11 pm IST at Sophia Gardens Cardiff, Cardiff

Kent vs Middlesex at 11 pm IST at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury

Warwickshire vs Worcestershire at 11 pm IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Durham vs Yorkshire at 11 pm IST at Seat Unique Riverside Chester- le- Street

Somerset vs Gloucestershire at 11 pm IST at The Cooper Associates Country Ground, Taunton (Covered live on Fancode, Sony Sports Network & SonyLIV)

Hampshire vs Essex at 11:30 pm IST at The Ages Bowl, Southampton

