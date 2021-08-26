T20 Blast Quarter Final 4: Kent vs Warwickshire - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report

In the fourth quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2021, Kent Spitfires will lock horns with Warwickshire at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

This will be the last white ball game as the County Championship commences on September 30. The finals of the T20 Blast will be played on September 18.

Kent topped the South group with 19 points to their name. They have won nine of the 14 games played and lost four, with one being washed out.

Kent lost their last group game against Sussex and will be looking to turn the tables around in their quarter-final clash against Warwickshire.

Opening batter Daniel Bell-Drummond has been in fine form for the Spitfires. He has smashed 339 runs in 11 matches so far.

England batter Zak Crawley too has had a terrific season as he has scored 326 runs in nine matches at an average of 36.22.

Matthew Milnes and Frederick Klaassen have starred, picking up 14 wickets each. They are a well-balanced side and will look to fire in unison in the quarter-finals.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, finished in third spot in the points table in the North group with 15 points to their name.

They managed to win seven games and lost six out of the 14 played. They have won two of their previous T20 games and will be looking to keep the winning momentum in the competition.

Sam Hain has been very good with the bat for them, scoring 393 runs in 12 matches played. Overseas player Carlos Brathwaite has starred with the ball as he has picked up 18 wickets in 11 matches so far.

Warwickshire have a strong bowling department and will rely on them to step up against Kent in the quarter-finals.

Match Details:

Match: Kent vs Warwickshire, Quarter-Final 4, T20 Blast 2021

Date and Time: August 27, 2021 Friday, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Weather report:

The weather in Canterbury on Friday is expected to be on the gloomier side. Temperatures will range between 13 and 19 degrees Celsius.

There are chances of rain in the afternoon. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the County Ground in Chelmsford is very good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface and the bowlers need to be at their absolute best to stop the opposition from posting big totals.

The pitch will be good for batting under lights and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Kent suffered a loss against Sussex in their last group game. The batters failed to post a competitive total and the bowlers tried their best but couldn’t defend 131.

We might see Bell-Drummond and Adam Milne return to the side for the quarter-final clash.

Playing XI: Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Heino Kuhn (c), Calum MacLeod, Jordan Cox (wk), Marcus Oriordan, Safyaan Sharif, Adam Milne, Matthew Milnes, Fred Klaassen

Warwickshire

Warwickshire have won two of their last group games and will be eager to keep their winning ways in the knockout stages of the tournament.

They will miss the services of Carlos Brathwaite, who has been brilliant for them in the T20 Blast. They need to bring out their A-game to come out on top against Kent.

Playing XI: Adam Hose, Robert Yates, Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (c), Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess (wk), Matthew Lamb, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Jake Lintott

Match prediction:

The two heavyweights face each other in the fourth quarter-final. Both sides look strong on paper and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Both Kent and Warwickshire will be eager to perform at their best as they enter the semi-finals. Kent have all their bases covered and expect them to come out on top against Warwickshire.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar