T20 Blast Semi Final 2: Sussex vs Kent - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

Kent will square off against Sussex in the second semi-final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, September 18.

Kent’s campaign in this edition of the Vitality T20 Blast has been stellar as they finished as table toppers in the South Group with 19 points. The Sam Billings-led team faced Warwickshire in the fourth quarter-final, which they eventually won by 21 runs.

Fifties from Billings and Daniel Bell-Drummond took them to a competitive total of 162/7. Matt Milnes, Qais Ahmed and Jack Leaning delivered with the ball to set up a comfortable victory for Kent. They bowled Warwickshire out for just 141 runs to defend the total.

Meanwhile, Sussex have had a successful run in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast as well. They finished third in the South Group with 17 points. Sussex defeated Yorkshire in the first quarter-final by chasing down a target of 178 runs with five wickets to spare in the final over. Skipper Luke Wright top-scored with 54 runs in the chase.

The winner of this contest will face either Hampshire or Somerset in the final of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021.

Match Details

Match: Kent vs Sussex, Vitality T20 Blast 2021

Date: September 18, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham, England.

Weather Report

Light rain showers are predicted during the course of the game. Conditions will remain partly cloudy and we can hope for a full game despite possible interruptions. The temperature is likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to have good bounce and carry, presenting an even contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to get some assistance with the new ball. A minimum score of 170 is a must.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kent

Kent openers Zak Crawley (330 runs) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (394 runs) have scored runs at a strike rate of 150+ in this Vitality T20 Blast. Joe Denly (210 runs), Jack Leaning (294 runs) and Jordan Cox (309 runs) have been phenomenal in the middle order as well, making their batting unit a strong one.

Pacers Matt Milnes (18 wickets) and Fred Klassen (14 wickets) lead the bowling charts for Kent. Kent will miss the services of Sam Billings who is participating in the IPL. Denly will captain the side in his absence.

Predicted XI: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly (C), Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Alex Blake, Matt Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Oliver Robinson (Wk), Darren Stevens, Grant Stewart.

Sussex

Luke Wright (360 runs), Philip Salt (293 runs) and Ravi Bopara (237 runs) have been the top scorers for Sussex in this year’s Vitality T20 Blast. Tymal Mills has picked up 14 wickets and has had an impressive season, earning him a call-up to the English squad for the T20 World Cup as well.

However, Sussex will suffer a huge blow as they are set to miss David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan and George Garton. Ollie Robinson might be available for his game with the fifth Test between India and England being called off. He is a much-needed addition to a depleted Sussex side.

Predicted XI: Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (c), Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Harrison Ward, Oliver Carter, Mitchell Claydon, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham.

Match Prediction

Kent have one of the strongest batting line-ups this season in the T20 Blast. Sussex are going to miss their key players and have been dependent on their top three for runs. Considering all these factors, Kent are favorites to win this game and book their place in the final of the T20 Blast.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

