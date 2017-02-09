T20 Blind World Cup 2017: Nepal secures win with first double century of the tournament

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and England made the semi-finals.

by Press Release Report 09 Feb 2017, 20:17 IST

Padam Bahadur Badaila was on fire for Nepal

The last league rounds of the 2017 T20 Blind Cricket World Cup saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England head towards the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be held on the 10th and the 11th of February at Hyderabad and Bangalore.

Nepal secured a historic win against New Zealand with Padam Bahadur Badaila scoring a double century. This is the first double century of the tournament. New Zealand Blindcaps won the toss and elected to bowl first. This decision, however, backfired as the Nepalese openers, Padam Bahadur Badaila and Sovaram Dangi together put up a score of 315.

Padam Bahadur Badaila scored 211 while Sovaram Dangi managed 58 at the end of the first innings. In the second innings, Nepal was in full flow as they managed to dismiss the entire New Zealand team in 19.1 overs. New Zealand managed just 174 runs.

Pakistan Blind Cricket team continued its winning run in the T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind 2017 and remained unbeaten with its latest win against Australia. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first and set a massive score of 321 for the loss of three wickets. Riasat Khan managed a score of 114.

Australia BCA managed to pick up three wickets, however, in the second innings, Pakistan picked up nine wickets of Australia in the allotted 20 overs. Australia managed to score only 174 with Pakistan managing a win by 147 runs.

Sri Lanka continued their winning ways, outplaying South Africa in the 11th round. Sri Lanka CAB won the toss and elected bowl. Batting first South Africa put on 178 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs with Buhle Bhidla scoring 59 runs in 52 balls, and Johan Schroeder scoring 50 runs in 29 balls.

Sri Lanka continued their winning run

However, Chandana Deshpriya scored a brilliant 109 in just 47 balls to guide Sri Lanka to a nine-wicket win.

In the match between West Indies and England, England triumphed by six wickets. West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first. They tried hard to put up a competitive score and managed 232 at the end of the first 20 overs.

In the second innings, England successfully chased the score in 19.1 overs for the loss of four wickets. Peter Blueitt managed 74 and this contributed to the successful chase by England.

Following are the results:

Nepal: 315/0 in 20 overs (Padam Bahadur Badaila 211 n.o., Sovaram Dangi 53 n.o.) bt New Zealand: 174/10 in 19.1 overs (BD Wilson 72, MLK McCaskill 20, Parveen Shankar 6, Deacun Dunn 12, E Faapusa 0, RIMTR Smith 2, RJ Gilmore 6, GC Williamson 10, DM McCaskill 1, TRM Patterson 6, SJ Donnelley 0 n.o., Badri Chaulagain 1-14, Sunil Subedi Chhetri 2-32, Bikram Bahadur Rana 1-28, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 1-15).

Pakistan: 321/3 in 20 overs (Muhammad Akram 20, Riasat Khan 114 n.o., Mati Ullah 80, Nisar Ali 78, Muhammad Idrees Saleem 8n.o, Daniel James Pritchard 1-22, Vaughan James Roles 1-76, Lindsay David Heaven 1-39) bt Australia: 174/9 in 20 overs (Matthew James Cameron 38, Steffan Francesco Nero 24, Vaughan James Roles 18, Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 12, Lindsay David Heaven 20 n.o., Brendan Lee Young Spencer 0, Stephen Leo Palmer 20, Daniel James Pritchard 1, Michael Constantine Zannis 2, Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly 6, Muhammad Idrees Saleem 3-27, Badar Munir 2-38, Israr Hassan 2-21).



South Africa: 178/4 in 20 overs (David Landry 40, Buhle Bhidla 59, Johan Schroeder 50, Dominic Scott Adriaans 8, Joshua Douman 1 n.o., Kenneth Nkokoto Nlhanlha Mabela 2 n.o., Dinesh Nihara Mathugama 1-9, Mohanraj Murugn 1-17) lost to Sri Lanka: 179/1 (Chandana Deshapriya 109 n.o., Dinesh Nihara 38, Dimuthu Ravindra 16 n.o., Doctor William Malinga 1-26).



West Indies: 232/4 in 20 overs (Dennal Deboya Shim 106, Alvin Andre James 5, Jason Vivian Ricketts 22, Lo-Shane Omar Myles 55, Ricardo Elijah Manning 16 n.o., Leroy Orin Phillips 2 n.o., Edward James Hossell 1-39) lost to England: 233/4 in 19.2 overs (Matthew Dean11, Edward James Hossell 64, Justin Hollingsworth 47, Nathaniel Gerard Foy 0, Peter Blueitt 74 n.o., Matthew James Page 15 n.o., Caneel Wayney Graham 1-36, Lo-Shane Omar Myles 1-25).