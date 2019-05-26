×
T20 Mumbai, final: Red-hot SuperSonics take on North Mumbai Panthers in the final

Jose Thomas
ANALYST
Preview
90   //    26 May 2019, 09:37 IST

Mumbai Openers Prithvi Shaw and Jay Bista will take on each other in the final
Mumbai Openers Prithvi Shaw and Jay Bista will take on each other in the final

The 2019 edition of T20 Mumbai has reached its climax as we are just a game away from crowning the champions. The summit clash will see the best teams of their respective groups this season, North Mumbai Panthers and SoBo Super Sonics taking on each other for the coveted trophy.

Both the teams had a contrasting road to the final as SuperSonics, who finished on top of Group A with eight points, were beaten just once in the tournament and cruised to the semi-finals without any hiccup and in the knockout clash, they completely outplayed Aakash Tigers MWS in all three departments to make it to the grand finale.

Panthers, on the other hand, got off to a brilliant start to the tournament by winning their first two games and had a slight dip in form when they lost the next two. With their place in the semis in jeopardy, they defeated Triumphs Knights MNE by 44 runs and finished on top of Group A to sneak into the last four with six points. Even in the semis, they somehow managed to come out on top, thanks to an unlikely hero in Pravin Tambe, the batsman, who hit a boundary when four runs were needed off 1 ball.

Both the teams will be relieved that their respective captains are back in form ahead of the final as both Jay Bista and Prithvi Shaw played match-winning knocks for their teams in the semis after going through an average season by the standards they have set for themselves.

SuperSonics' Dhrumil Matkar is the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 13 wickets and was well supported by Parag Khanapurkar and Rohan Raje, who have accounted for seven wickets each. With the trio doing the majority of the damage with the ball, it is Jay Bista and Hersh Tank, who have scored over 200 runs with the bat, spearheading the challenge for them with the bat. For Panthers, it is their skipper Prithvi Shaw, his deputy Vikrant Auti and the talented Sairaj Patil, who did the majority of the damage with the bat while Atif Attarwala has been the sole hero with the ball. 

Teams:

North Mumbai Panthers (From): Prithvi Shaw(c), Vikrant Auti, Sumeet Dhekale, Karan Nande, Swapnil Salvi(w), Sairaj Patil, Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Prathamesh Dake, Pravin Tambe, Rahul Sawant, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Moondeep Mangela, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane

SoBo SuperSonics (From): Jay Gokul Bista(c), Hersh Tank, Rohan Raje, Dhrumil Matkar, Khizer Dafedar, Yogesh Takawale(w), Parag Khanapurkar, Vaibhav Mali, Japjeet Randhawa, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam, Agni Chopra, Mansingh Nigade, Tushar Srivastav, Sandeep Kunchikor, Shashank Attarde, Adeeb Usmani, Aatif Shaikh, Akshay Barma, Harsh Tanna

Catch the T20 Mumbai action live on Star Sports 2/2HD/3 at 7:30 PM, and on Hotstar.

