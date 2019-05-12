×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

T20 Mumbai Returns to Showcase the City's Youngest Talent and Entertain Fans

siddhant.desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
129   //    12 May 2019, 13:07 IST

If the IPL brought the T20 format to India in a grand way and eventually became the most competitive league in the world, the T20 Mumbai league is designed to identify young talent, nurture them and give them a platform to exhibit their skills such that fans can get to know them better.

The Mumbai Cricket Association have conceptualised the T20 Mumbai league with the goal of discovering young cricketing talent from all over Mumbai and to take them to the next level by giving exposure to them on a grand stage where their talent will be seen and noticed by everyone across the country. The T20 Mumbai league is a structured approach to promote the sport at the grassroots level and encourage more and more youngsters to take up the sport.


-
-

The inaugural edition featured six teams and the final was played between Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and Shivaji Park Lions. Despite a stirring effort from Shivam Dube in the chase for the Lions, Triumph Knights held on to win by three runs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav's 90 run knock off 42 balls setting the platform for the win.

Dube's innings caught the eyes of T20 scouts across India and he was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2019, indicating how the T20 Mumbai league provides the perfect platform for talented youngsters to showcase their skills.

In addition to the original six teams, which are SoBo SuperSonics, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, Shivaji Park Lions, NaMo Bandra Blasters, North Mumbai Panthers and ARCS Andheri, we have two new teams representing the Eastern and Western suburbs this time around added to the mix. The teams are Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs and Eagle Thane Strikers.

This year's auction saw teams retain 11 players in total, with Shreyas Iyer retained by NaMo Bandra Blasters for the price of INR 7 lacs, while Prithvi Shaw was retained by the North Mumbai Panthers. Defending champions Shivaji Park Lions retained Dube and Mumbai Ranji captain Siddhesh Lad. Experienced T20 campaigner Dhawal Kulkarni makes his debut with Aakash Tigers MWS, with last year's brand ambassador, Arjun Tendulkar, also drafted by Aakash Tigers.

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East remain the team to beat with Suryakumar Yadav the key man. The presence of Aditya Tare and Sarfraz Khan on the Eagle Thane Strikers will give the newcomers a chance at the title while Aakash Tigers MWS will be dark horses for the title with their talented bowling attack of Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar and Shams Mulani.

The tournament format has been tweaked from last year to keep fans engaged furthermore. The eight teams have been split into two groups of four teams each. They will play three matches against teams from their group and two matches against teams from the other group. With such an exciting format, teams would be looking to ensure they take the advantage quickly and press home the advantage.

The 2nd edition of the T20 Mumbai league will start on May 14th with a clash between defending champions Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and newcomers Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs at 3.30 pm in the Wankhede stadium. The evening clash will see SoBo SuperSonics, who finished top of the table but got eliminated in the second qualifier, battle ARCS Andheri. All matches will take place at the iconic Wankhede stadium, with the first match starting at 3.30 pm and the second starting at 7.30 pm.

Advertisement

After 10 days of explosive action with two matches scheduled for each day, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals that will be held on the 24th and 25th of May. The final will be played at the Wankhede on May 26 where Mumbai's T20 champions will be declared.


T20 Mumbai's Brand Ambassador - Sachin Tendulkar
T20 Mumbai's Brand Ambassador - Sachin Tendulkar

With the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar as the brand ambassador of the league, season two of the T20 Mumbai league promises to be bigger and better and the hope is that many more talented youngsters make the spotlight and use this league to further their career.

Catch the T20 Mumbai action live on Star Sports 2/2HD/3/1 Marathi at 7:30 PM, and on Hotstar.

Tags:
Mumbai T20 League Schedule
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Why Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are among the favorites to lift the trophy this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 - The T20 Carnival is about to begin
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: The youngest and oldest player from each team 
RELATED STORY
 IPL history: Top 5 memorable moments for fans
RELATED STORY
Mumbai T20 League: Teams announce list of retained players for Season 2
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 1, CSK vs RCB: 3 things the fans would be looking forward to
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians: 4 men vital to the team's ambitions in 2019 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons behind Mumbai Indians' lackluster start to the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Today, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
3rd ODI | Today, 08:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
SA-W VS PKW live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 373/3 (50.0 ov)
PAK 361/7 (50.0 ov)
England won by 12 runs
ENG VS PAK live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IRE 327/5 (50.0 ov)
WI 331/5 (47.5 ov)
West Indies won by 5 wickets
IRE VS WI live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us