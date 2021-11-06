T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Pakistan vs Scotland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Pakistan will lock horns with Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah as part of the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan are placed atop the Super 12 Group 2 points table, having won all four matches they have played thus far. Meanwhile, the Scots are languishing at the bottom of the points table with no points against their name. They have failed to win a single encounter in the Super 12 stage and have been knocked out of the competition.

Pakistan have qualified for the semis and will look to rest their key players ahead of their semi-final clash. Scotland, on the other hand, will look to sign off on their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a victory.

Pakistan vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Scotland

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pakistan vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah will witness a fair contest between bat and ball. The batters will be able to score in bulk, with shorter boundaries on offer. Meanwhile, the bowlers will pick up wickets if they manage to hit the right line and lengths.

Pakistan vs Scotland Weather Forecast

Another sunny evening should be on the cards in Sharjah, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Scotland Probable XI

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Pakistan vs Scotland Match Prediction

Pakistan have been unstoppable in the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup while Scotland have failed to open their account thus far. The former side are strong favorites to make it five wins in a row.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs Scotland TV & live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

