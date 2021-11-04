T20 World Cup 2021: "That is the only and best way to learn" - Kyle Coetzer invites Virat Kohli to Scotland's dressing room

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer wants his boys to learn as much as possible from the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam.

Ahead of Scotland's Super 12 clash against India, Coetzer stated he would love to have Kohli in the dressing room. He wants Kohli to have a chat with the cricketers and inspire them. Speaking to ANI, Kyle Coetzer said:

“We would, they are excellent ambassadors of the game. We want our guys to speak to them, be it Kohli or Williamson or Rashid Khan. That is the only and best way to learn. We used to be able to do it in the pubs before, but now we cannot."

Kyle Coetzer continued:

“The squad will learn from every experience. To get to play against the likes of India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh is just brilliant. It is a good experience playing against the best at the top level. The guys will come away with a lot more life experiences, not just cricket experiences. We are ranked 12th in the world and while some people may talk about the gulf, but I believe it is a good achievement.”

Despite making some noises in the Qualifiers, Scotland have struggled against the big boys of world cricket. However, they will hope to finish the tournament on a high in their last two league games against India and Pakistan.

"Standing next to Virat [Kohli] at the toss will be a special occasion - Kyle Coetzer

Kyle Coetzer also admitted that playing against India will be one of the biggest the Scotland have played so far in international cricket. When quizzed about the feeling of walking out to toss alongside Virat Kohli, Coetzer said:

“That game could be one of the biggest, if not the biggest game Scotland have ever played in terms of how large the game is in India and how impactful a lot of the players are."

“Standing next to Virat at the toss will be a special occasion for anyone, not just for me. He is an idol of the game and the stylish manner he scores. Was fortunate to bump into Kane Williamson in the lift so that was an occasion to chat. But with Virat, I have not had that opportunity to have any conversation. We want to play hard and push India on the day, we understand that is a tough challenge, but we have to be realistic and try and be honest to ourselves," Kyle Coetzer concluded.

India and Scotland will lock horns against each other on November 5 (Friday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

