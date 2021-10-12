T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 2: Scotland vs Netherlands probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Scotland will play the Netherlands in the second warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this encounter.

The Scottish side will be led by Kyle Coetzer. Scotland performed well in the recently concluded UAE Summer T20 Bash. After their first game was abandoned, they won the following game against Papua New Guinea.

However, they failed to finish the competition on a high as they suffered a loss against Namibia in the last game.

Richie Berrington had a good run with the bat for the Scottish outfit. George Munsey looks in rich form and the dashing opening batter will look to carry his scintillating form ahead. The bowlers struggled a bit but will be eager to deliver on the global stage.

The Netherlands as a team has not had much time in the middle recently. Many of their players participated in the County Championship and their experience will be vital in the team’s progress. Pieter Seelaar is handed the responsibility of leading this side in the Qualifiers.

The experienced players in Ryan ten Doeschate and Roelof van der Merwe will play a major role for the Dutch side. They have been impressive whenever they are a part of the ICC event and will look to be at their best in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm up games

Date and Time: October 12, 2021, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 29 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is a touch on the slower side. It will assist the spinners from both sides. The ball will grip in the surface. Batters can play their strokes once set.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland:

The Scottish side have a solid batting line-up. The likes of Munsey and Coetzer will hope to give them a good start. Richie Berrington has been sensational in the past few games and he is a vital cog in their batting line-up.

Predicted XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal.

Netherlands:

The Dutch side have an impressive record in ICC events. Power-hitters Stephan Myburgh and Ben Cooper will look to make an impact at the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Predicted XI: Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (c), Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen.

Match Prediction

Both European sides will look to get some much-needed game-time ahead of the Qualifiers for the T20 World Cup. Both sides have many experienced players in their line-ups and will turn to them to put in an impactful performance.

Scotland look a well-balanced side and it won’t be a surprise if they win their first warm-up game against the Netherlands.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Edited by Arjun Panchadar