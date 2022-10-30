T20 World Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after a strong performance from Pakistan bowlers restrict Netherlands to 91/9

In a must-win encounter, the Pakistan bowlers produced a brilliant performance as they restricted the Netherlands to a paltry score. The Dutch team could only reach 91/9 against Pakistan in the Super 12 contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30.

The Netherlands team batted first after winning the toss. Shaheen Afridi gave the Men in Green a great start by dismissing attacking batter Stephan Myburgh in the third over. Haris Rauf's fierce bouncer then hit Bas de Leede on the head, injuring him. Logan van Beek later replaced Bas de Leede as a concussion substitute.

Shadab Khan weaved his magic yet again as he spun a web around the Netherlands' middle-order batters. Apart from picking up three wickets, the leg-spinner also put a tight leash on the scoring rate.

Mohammad Wasim Jr also scalped two wickets in the penultimate over to sink the Netherlands further. The Netherlands eventually reached 91/9 from their 20 overs. Colin Ackerman (27) was the top scorer for the Dutch team.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Haris Rauf reflected on their bowling performance and said:

"We bowled according to the plan, hit the hard lengths and happy with the performance with the ball. Last game we bowled a bit full when we started, per the plan we hit the hard lengths this game and we came out good. Crowd support is important, it'll boost our confidence."

Fans react after Pakistan bowlers restrict Netherlands to 91/9

Fans enjoyed the intense bowling performance from Pakistan against the Netherlands. They took to social media platforms to express their views on the first half of the game by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best reactions:

shakesshack @suhainashaikh1

#PAKvsNED WASIM JR YOU BEAUTY, YOUVE DONE IT 🫶🏻🫶🏻 WASIM JR YOU BEAUTY, YOUVE DONE IT 🫶🏻🫶🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #PAKvsNED https://t.co/YpWerql1o0

After six overs, Men in Green reached 41/1 with Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman at the crease. Skipper Babar Azam has already been sent back to the pavilion in the paltry chase.

