Tajikistan Premier League T10: Full schedule, list of teams, start date and venue details

The Tajikistan Premier League T10 competition will commence on July 19, 2020.

Six teams will take part in the competition that will feature 30 group stages matches, two semifinals and a final.

Tajikistan Premier League T10 competition

With live cricket slowly starting up across various parts of the globe, the Tajikistan Cricket Federation recently announced the schedule of the Tajikistan Premier League T10 competition, which is set to commence on July 19.

A total of six teams namely the Wahdat Supergiant, Khijjand Challenger, Kulob Knightriders, Khalton Royals, Norak Warriors and Dushanbe Kings will be featuring in the competition.

The six teams will face each of their opponents twice in the round-robin stages and the top four teams on the points table will qualify for the semifinals. As per the schedule, there will be 30 group stage matches, with the two semifinals and the summit clash set to be contested on July 29.

Below is the full schedule for the Tajikistan Premier League T10 competition.

Tajikistan Premier League T10 full schedule (All times in IST)

July 19 [Friday]

12.30 PM - Dushanbe Kings v Wahdat Supergiant

2.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Khujand Challenger

Advertisement

4.30 PM - Kulob Knightriders v Khalton Royals

July 20 [Saturday]

10.30 AM - Norak Warriors v Wahdat Supergiant

12.30 PM - Dushanbe Kings v Kulob Knightriders

2.30 PM - Khalton Royals v Khujand Challenger

July 21 [Sunday]

10.30 AM - Wahdat Supergiant v Kulob Knightriders

12.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Dushanbe Kings

2.30 PM - Khujand Challenger v Khalton Royals

July 22 [Monday]

10.30 AM - Dushanbe Kings v Wahdat Supergiant

12.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Kulob Knightriders

2.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Khalton Royals

July 23 [Tuesday]

10.30 AM - Dushanbe Kings v Khujand Challenger

12.30 PM - Wahdat Supergiant v Khalton Royals

2.30 PM - Kulob Knightriders v Khujand Challenger

July 24 [Wednesday]

10.30 AM - Dushanbe Kings v Wahdat Supergiant

12.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Khujand Challenger

2.30 PM - Kulob Knightriders v Khalton Royals

July 25 [Thursday]

10.30 AM - Norak Warriors v Wahdat Supergiant

12.30 PM - Dushanbe Kings v Kulob Knightriders

2.30 PM - Khalton Royals v Khujand Challenger

July 26 [Friday]

10.30 AM - Wahdat Supergiant v Kulob Knightriders

12.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Dushanbe Kings

2.30 PM - Khujand Challenger v Khalton Royals

July 27 [Saturday]

10.30 AM - Dushanbe Kings v Wahdat Supergiant

12.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Kulob Knightriders

2.30 PM - Norak Warriors v Khalton Royals

July 28 [Sunday]

10.30 AM - Dushanbe Kings v Khujand Challenger

12.30 PM - Wahdat Supergiant v Khalton Royals

2.30 PM - Kulob Knightriders v Khujand Challenger

July 29 [Monday]

10.30 AM - Rank 1 v Rank 4 [Semifinal 1]

12.30 PM - Rank 2 v Rank 3 [Semifinal 2]

2.30 PM - Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 [Final]

Venue details of Tajikistan Premier League T10 competition

All matches of the Tajikistan T10 League will be played at the Vahdat Ground Dushanbe.