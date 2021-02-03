"Take our egos out"- Colin Munro on tackling Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson

Perth Scorchers star Colin Munro has indicated that his team will need to take a subtle approach against Brisbane Heat's in-form spinners, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson. The left-handed batsman wants his team to play smart cricket and not look to score big every time.

Ever since Marnus Labuschange joined the Brisbane Heat, their fortunes have turned. However, the Australia international has had more impact with his leg-spin than the bat.

Before their big clash on Thursday with Brisbane Heat, Colin Munro has made it clear that the team will take a cautious approach against Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson.

"I think just trying to take our egos out of it rather than trying to smash them for six every ball like we tried (last week), Just to try to play smart cricket. The other day when we played against them, we went outside of our comfort zone a little bit."

Marnus Labuschagne has formed a formidable partnership with his leg-spin partner Mitchell Swepson. The pair has taken 18 wickets at an average of 13.66 between them in five games, with Labuschagne taking 10.

Both teams won one game each when they squared off against each other in the league phase. However, Brisbane Heat won the last encounter by six runs. The duo of Swepson and Labuschagne picked the crucial wickets of Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, and Jason Roy in that tie.

The upcoming knockout tie will be played in Canberra, and the spinners are likely to have an impact as the Manuka Oval pitch will be used for the third time in six days.

Colin Munro named in BBL's Team of the Season

Meanwhile, Colin Munro has had an impressive campaign so far, and he was recently picked in BBL's official team of the season. The left-hander has scored 441 runs at an average of 33.92 with a strike rate of 128.9 in 14 BBL games this season.

Advertisement

TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT.



It's official! The BBL coaches have selected the following players as the very best of #BBL10 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jPME2nDvPd — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2021

Brisbane Heat are in red-hot form and have won four games on the bounce. Meanwhile, Scorchers have now lost their last two games. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the challenger to Sydney Sixers, who have already booked their place in the finals.