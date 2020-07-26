Tallinn T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until July 25 (Updated)

The Tallinn T10 League 2020 has reached the decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The last league match would be played on July 26 and will be followed by the two semifinals, the shield final and the all-important title-deciding clash.

Tallinn Hippos have finished at the top of the points table in Group A with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Tallinn Rising Stars and Tartu Vikings in their two encounters to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals from Group A.

Tallinn Rising Stars occupied the second spot in Group A of the Tallinn T10 League 2020 with 2 points to their name. Having lost their first match against Tallinn Hippos, they bounced back to defeat Tartu Vikings to become the second team from the group to qualify for the knockout stage.

Tartu Vikings were the wooden spoon holders in Group A with no points. They received a thrashing in both the matches to become the first team to bow out of the tournament.

Tallinn Stallions are at the top position in Group B of the Tallinn T10 League 2020 with 2 points in their bag. They won their only match against Tallinn United on the first day and would be the favourites to qualify for the semifinals as the group toppers.

Tallinn United, who also have 2 points, occupy the second position in Group B. They defeated Eesti Tigers in their first match but suffered a huge defeat at the hands of Tallinn Stallions in their final group encounter and are likely to take one of the two semifinal spots from Group B.

Eesti Tigers are yet to open their account in Group B of the Tallinn T10 League 2020. They got a hammering from Tallinn United in their first match and only a convincing victory against Tallinn Stallions today would give them any chance to make it through to the knockout round.

Tallinn Stallions and Eesti Tigers would be facing each in the final group stage encounter of the Tallinn T10 League 2020. This would be followed by the two semifinals - Tallinn Hippos playing the second-placed team in Group B and Tallinn Rising Stars crossing swords with the table-toppers of Group B.

Tartu Vikings would be up against the bottom-placed team of Group B in the shield final in the penultimate match of the day. The last encounter of the day would be the all-important final between the winners of the two semifinal encounters of the Tallinn T10 League 2020.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the first day of action in the Tallinn T10 League 2020 -

Tallinn T10 League Group A Points Table

Tallinn T10 League Group B Points Table

Tallinn T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Tallinn T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Stuart Hook of Tallinn Hippos is the highest run-scorer of the Tallinn T10 League 2020 after the first day of group stage action. He has amassed 90 runs in the two matches he has played with an unbeaten 81-run knock as his highest score. Hook has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 230.76 and has struck 3 fours and 9 sixes, the most by any batsman so far.

Saif Malik of Tallinn Stallions occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He scored 82 runs in the only knock he has played, which is also the top score of the league so far. The innings was played at an outstanding strike rate of 241.17 and comprised 12 fours and 3 maximums.

Timothy Filer of Tallinn Hippos is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Tallinn T10 League 2020. He has scored 72 runs in the two matches he has played with a 47-run knock as his top score. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 225.00 and include 8 fours and 3 hits over the ropes.

With five more matches to be played today, any of the batsmen could leapfrog Hook and emerge as the top run-scorer of the Tallinn T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Tallinn T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Kalle Vislapuu of Tallinn Hippos has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Tallinn T10 League 2020 after the penultimate day of action. He has 4 wickets to his name in the two matches he has played with a best spell of 2/10. Vislapuu also has a decent economy rate of 7.50.

Rony Zaman of Tallinn Hippos and Partha Sarathi of Tallinn Rising Stars are the second most successful bowlers with 3 wickets each. Rony Zaman bagged all his three wickets in the only match he played with his sensational spell of 3/3 being the best figures of the tournament so far. He also has an unbelievable economy rate of 1.50.

Partha Sarathi's three wickets also came in one match although he has played a couple of encounters so far. He has a best spell of 3/9, making him the only bowler apart from Zaman to have taken a 3-wicket haul in the Tallinn T10 League 2020. But he has been relatively on the expensive side, having conceded 9.75 runs per over.

With each of the teams scheduled to play matches today, all the other bowlers would be hoping to overhaul Vislapuu and finish as the highest wicket-taker of the Tallinn T10 League 2020.