Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021: Full schedule, squads, venues, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) is all set to commence on June 4 with a total of 28 group stage matches followed by knockouts. The finals will take place on July 4 at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem.

A total of eight teams will take part in the upcoming edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League. These are Dindigul Dragons, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Lyca Kovai Kings, Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Nellai Royal Kings, Ruby Trichy Warriors and Madurai Panthers.

The four venues selected for the Tamil Nadu Premier League are Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli, NPR College Ground in Dindigul, SCF Cricket Ground in Salem and SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu's biggest ground and the second oldest cricket ground in India, the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, will not host any games in the upcoming season of the TNPL due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Chennai.

This will be the fifth edition of the league. The winners of the previous four seasons were the Tuti Patriots, Madurai Panthers and Chepauk Super Gillies (twice) respectively.

The 2020 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League was canceled due to the pandemic.

Chepauk Super Gillies have been the most successful team in the league, having won the Tamil Nadu Premier League twice. However, they'll not get a chance to play at their home ground this season.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

June 4, Friday

Match 1, Dindigul Dragons vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 7:30 PM

June 5, Saturday

Match 2, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans at 3:30 PM

Match 3, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings at 7:30 PM

June 6, Sunday

Match 4, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Madurai Panthers at 3:30 PM

Match 5, Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors at 7:30 PM

June 8, Tuesday

Match 6, Dindigul Dragons vs Madurai Panthers at 7:30 PM

June 9, Wednesday

Match 7, Nellai Royal Kings vs Ruby Trichy Warriors at 7:30 PM

June 10, Thursday

Match 8, Dindigul Dragons vs Chepauk Super Gillies at 7:30 PM

June 11, Friday

Match 9, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers at 7:30 PM

June 12, Saturday

Match 10, Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 3:30 PM

Match 11, Salem Spartans vs Ruby Trichy Warriors at 7:30 PM

June 13, Sunday

Match 12, Nellai Royal Kings vs Madurai Panthers at 3:30 PM

Match 13, Dindigul Dragons vs Lyca Kovai Kings at 7:30 PM

June 15, Tuesday

Match 14, Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies at 7:30 PM

June 16, Wednesday

Match 15, Dindigul Dragons vs Nellai Royal Kings at 3:30 PM

Match 16, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Madurai Panthers at 7:30 PM

June 17, Thursday

Match 17, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings at 3:30 PM

Match 18, Salem Spartans vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 7:30 PM

June 19, Saturday

Match 19, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 11:00 AM

June 20, Sunday

Match 20, Salem Spartans vs Nellai Royal Kings at 11:00 AM

June 22, Tuesday

Match 21, Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings at 11:00 AM

June 23, Wednesday

Match 22, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Chepauk Super Gillies at 7:30 PM

June 24, Thursday

Match 23, Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 7:30 PM

June 25, Friday

Match 24, Salem Spartans vs Madurai Panthers at 7:30 PM

June 26, Saturday

Match 25, Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings at 3:30 PM

Match 26, Sat Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at 7:30 PM

June 27, Sunday

Match 27, Salem Spartans vs Dindigul Dragons at 3:30 PM

Match 28, Sun Chepauk Super Gillies vs Madurai Panthers at 7:30 PM

June 29, Tuesday

Qualifier 1, TBC vs TBC at 7:30 PM

June 30, Wednesday

Eliminator, TBC vs TBC at 7:30 PM

July 2, Friday

Qualifier 2, TBC vs TBC at 7:30 PM

July 4, Sunday

Final, TBC vs TBC at 7:30 PM

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Venues

A total of four venues across the state will host the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021. Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium will not host any games of TNPL 2021.

Match 1 - 5 (Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli)

Match 6 - 13 (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

Match 14 - 23, Qualifier 2 & Finals (SCF Cricket Ground, Salem)

Match 24 – 28, Qualifier 1 & Eliminator (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be telecasted on Star Sports and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies

Narayan Jagadeesan (left) to represent Chepauk Super Gillies in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021

B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Praksh, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav and D Rahul.

Siechem Madurai Panthers

R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturvedi, P Praveen Kumar, B. Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy and L Kiran Akash.

Ruby Trichy Warriors

B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Anirudha, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam and Murali Vijay.

Salem Spartans

B Praanesh, S Abishiek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, KH Gopinath, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar.

Nellai Royal Kings

H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan and Arjun P Murthy.

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Thangarasu Natarajan and S Ajith Ram.

Dindigul Dragons

Ravi Ashwin to play for Dindigul Dragons in Tamil Nadu Premier League

K. Visual Vaidhya, S. Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek and M Silambarasan.

iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Dinesh, S Manigandan, R Rajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, and Dinesh Karthik.

Note: The above squads are as mentioned on the Tamil Nadu Premier League website.