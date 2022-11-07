Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 2: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The second game of the four-match One Day series between Tamil Nadu and Bangladesh XI will be played on November 8 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu currently lead the four-match series by a 1-0 margin after winning the first game convincingly. Opting to bat first, Tamil Nadu posted 242 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. Skipper Baba Indrajith scored 51 whereas J Kousik and Shahrukh Khan also chipped in with 46 and 39, respectively.

Bangladesh XI picked up nine wickets in total, with Rejaur Rahman Raja finishing with figures of 4/50.

In reply, Bangladesh XI didn’t have the best of starts but Mohammed Saif Hassan (72) and Jaker Ali Anik (86) stepped up and put up a solid 81-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Tamil Nadu bounced back and dismissed both the batters and a lack of contributions from the lower-order batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 231 to lose the game by 11 runs. T. Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu as he grabbed three wickets.

The second game of the series will be played on Tuesday. Bangladesh XI will be disappointed with their loss in the first game as they came very close to winning. They will be eager to bounce back and level the series.

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, will be brimming with confidence and will look to repeat their performance on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Details:

Match: Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI, Match 2, Bangladesh XI in India, 4 One Day Series 2022

Date and Time: November 8 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Pitch Report

The pitch at the M A Chidambaram Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Forecast

Temperatures in Chennai are expected to hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. We may witness interruptions during the course of the game as there is rain predicted on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Probable XIs

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu won the first game of the series and will be high on confidence. They will look to extend their lead in the series on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, S Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, J Kousik, R Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, R Silambarasan

Bangladesh XI

Bangladesh XI lost the opening game. They now will have to fire in unison to level the series.

Probable XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Saif Hassan, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Match Prediction

Bangladesh XI didn’t have the best of starts to their India tour as they lost their first game to Tamil Nadu. They will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the high-flying Tamil Nadu, who will be eager to extend their lead to 2-0.

Tamil Nadu look like a settled unit and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu to win this encounter.

Tamil Nadu vs Bangladesh XI Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Sandeep Warrier to pick up two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes