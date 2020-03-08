Tamim Iqbal replaces Mashrafe Mortaza as Bangladesh's ODI captain

Tamim Iqbal

After Mashrafe Mortaza resigned as Bangladesh's ODI captain, BCB announced on Sunday that Tamim Iqbal will succeed Mortaza as Bangladesh's ODI Captain.

After a tumultuous journey with the bat in the World Cup last year, Tamim took a break from international cricket and came back earlier this year. He was exceptional in the recently-concluded ODI series with Zimbabwe, scoring 300 runs in three matches.

Early rumours revealed that Tamim Iqbal was not too keen to become the Bangladesh captain. It will be interesting to see how Tamim leads the side after Mortaza, who has done an outstanding job with the team for the last five years.

Tamim made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2007 and has been a vital cog in Bangladesh's top-order ever since. In 207 ODI matches, Tamim has scored 13 tons and 47 half-centuries. He achieved an impressive feat when he became the first Bangladesh batsman to reach 7000 ODI runs. Tamim has led the side in three ODIs, when he replaced Mortaza last year against Sri Lanka.

After whitewashing Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series, Bangladesh will play a two-match T20 series kicking off on March 9. Thereafter, Bangladesh will head to Karachi to play their next ODI game. They will play a one-off game against Pakistan on April 1. Tamim will be hopeful of kickstarting his stint as Bangladesh captain with a win against Pakistan.