Tamim Iqbal reveals reason for early Essex exit

He also added that reports of his family being targeted by a hate crime were false.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 12 Jul 2017, 14:52 IST

Tamim played just one game for the Essex Eagles before leaving

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal confirmed that his decision to leave Essex after just one game was due to "personal reasons" and not because of a hate crime against his family. There were several newspaper reports that stated that the reason for his early exit was due to a hate crime against his wife and young kid but the 28-year-old quashed those rumours and took to social media to clear the air.

Just four days after the announcement that he will play in the Natwest T20 Blast, Essex confirmed on Tuesday that he would be leaving the county due to "personal reasons" after playing just one game, against Kent Spitfires, on Sunday.

Several newspapers claimed that the 28-year-old's wife was the victim of an attempted acid attack but Tamim added that they were "not true" and that he had to fly back home early due to personal reasons.

The Bangladesh opener took to Facebook to clear the air surrounding his sudden departure from Essex and also added that he was looking forward to "going back to England" for future matches.

He wrote: "Some media reported that we were the target of an attempted hate crime. This is really not true. England is one my of favourite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early."

He even posted the same on Twitter, while reiterating the fact that he enjoys playing cricket in England, even using the hashtag "#lovecricketinEngland".

Some reports of attempted hate crime against my family NOT true. Season at Essex shortened for personal reasons.#lovecricketinEngland — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) July 12, 2017

Announcing his early exit from his stint with the Essex Eagles, for whom he was scheduled to play eight games in the Natwest T20 Blast, a statement from the county said: "Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player, Tamim Iqbal, has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons.

"We wish him all the best and it would be appreciated if Tamim's privacy is respected during this time."

Tamim is Bangladesh's leading run-getter across all formats and even took part in Bangladesh's impressive ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign in which they reached the semi-final, only to lose to India.

The southpaw has nearly 4,000 T20 runs to his name at an average in excess of 30 and was supposed to add some stability and firepower at the top of the innings but took part in just one match, against Kent on Sunday, which they lost and he scored just seven runs.

After Tamim's sudden departure, the county are yet to name a replacement for the Bangladesh star and will be hoping to do so soon as they are one of only three teams to have lost both their matches in this year's Natwest T20 Blast.