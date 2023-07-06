Tamim Iqbal's 3 best knocks against India

Tamim Iqbal shocked the cricket universe when he announced his retirement from international cricket in a press conference earlier today (July 6). The left-handed batter captained Bangladesh yesterday (July 5) in the first ODI of their three-match series against Afghanistan, and just three months before the Cricket World Cup, he has retired.

Bangladesh cricket fans will never forget Tamim Iqbal as he played a key role in some of Bangladesh's best wins. Iqbal even had a decent record as Bangladesh ODI captain, recording 21 wins and 14 losses.

Tamim Iqbal enjoyed playing against India during his international career. In four Tests against India, Iqbal aggregated 296 runs at an average of 42.29. In the ODI format, the left-handed opener scored 596 runs in 18 innings against India. His T20I record against India was not the best as he managed only 126 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of less than 110.

Still, Tamim Iqbal played some fantastic knocks against India in ODIs and Tests. In this listicle, we will look at his three best innings against the Indian team.

#1 Tamim Iqbal's best Test score against India - 151 (183)

Back in 2010, India visited Bangladesh for a two-match Test series. While India won the series, Bangladesh tried their best to give their neighbors a run for their money. In the second Test of the series, Tamim Iqbal played a magnificent knock of 151 runs from 183 balls.

Big names like Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, and Harbhajan Singh were present in India's bowling lineup. However, Iqbal did not back off, and he played one of the best innings by a Bangladesh batter in Test cricket history.

Bangladesh trailed by 311 runs in the second innings, and an innings defeat seemed inevitable, but Iqbal's century ensured India batted again. He hit 18 fours and three sixes to help Bangladesh reach 312. After receiving a target of two runs, India won that Test by 10 wickets.

#2 Tamim Iqbal stuns India at the grandest stage with 51 (53)

India had their worst outing in Cricket World Cup 2007, where they managed a solitary win, that too against debutants Bermuda. The Indian team was eliminated in the group stage itself after a shocking defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.

Tamim was the hero for Bangladesh in that game. He scored a 53-ball 51 at the top of the order, ensuring the Bangladesh team did not stumble in a run-chase of 192 at the Queen's Park Oval. He smacked seven fours and two sixes against a star-studded Indian bowling lineup.

#3 Tamim Iqbal's 70 (99) ensures Sachin Tendulkar's 100th 100 goes in vain

Sachin Tendulkar created history in the Asia Cup 2012 group stage match between India and Bangladesh. The God of Cricket smacked his 100th international century in that match, helping India reach 289/5 in 50 overs.

Chasing 290 for a win in Mirpur, Bangladesh lost Nazimuddin early, but Tamim's 99-ball 70 helped them inch closer to the target. The southpaw hit six fours before losing his wicket to Praveen Kumar. Contributions from Jahurul Islam, Nasir Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, and Mushfiqur Rahim helped Bangladesh win that game.

