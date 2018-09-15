Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tamim Iqbal walks out to bat with a broken wrist

Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
397   //    15 Sep 2018, 22:39 IST

England v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Ultimate team man

In an act of selfless bravery, Bangladeshi batsman Tamim Iqbal walked out to bat at number 11 despite suffering a broken wrist. He got hit by a Suranga Lakmal delivery on his left wrist very early in the Bangladesh innings. He has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and will play no further part in the tournament.

When Mustafaizur Rahman was run out, everybody thought the Bangladeshi innings has come to an end. Then to everyone's amazement, Tamim Iqbal came out to bat and took the guard with just one hand. His dramatic entrance rejuvenated Mushfiqur Rahim who had already made a fantastic century. Mushfiqur had the option to play only big shots due to Tamim's injury. He played some amazing shots and helped carry the score from a middling 229 to a fighting total of 261. 

This act of courage from Tamim will be remembered for a very long time. This shows what an ultimate team man he is. It also reflects on his allegiance towards his team and country. As someone who is already a top performer for the Bangladeshi cricket, His self-worth is bound to go higher. With this great gesture, Tamim would have certainly lifted the spirits of his entire team and instil a fighting spirit in them. It could motivate them to lift their performances up and help the team do well in the tournament.

This act by Tamim will be remembered for upholding the spirit of cricket and help cricket extend its boundaries on the international arena. It will certainly help gain more participants in this amazing game of cricket. The more you say feels less for this gesture by Tamim.

Let's hope Tamim Iqbal quickly recovers from this injury and helps his team win many more matches. Cricket needs more of these gentlemen to come up and lift the spirit of the game.

Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim
Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
