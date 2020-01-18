Tampa Cricket League (TCL) to expand youth & women cricket with coaches Certification camp

ACF Coaches FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

Tampa Cricket League (TCL) youth program participants during the camp at the TCL home ground.

Tampa Cricket League (TCL) founded in 2007 is one of the main organizers of Adult and Youth Cricket events in the Tampa Bay area. In September 2016, TCL kicked off the Youth Program with one single coach and a few students. Since then, the program expanded and as of today, there are 42 participants enrolled in the program.

The demand for trained coaches thus increased in the area and to meet those demands, Tampa Cricket League hosted the Level 1 and Level 2 coaching certification camp & practical training sessions during 11th & 12th Jan weekend for its coaches at Commissioner Al Higginbotham Fields in Seffner Florida. Players of the Tampa Bay Sunrisers Women’s Cricket Club were invited to participate in this camp as it is TCL’s vision to grow Women Cricket in the community.

Introducing cricket at a grass root level has been a challenge not only in the Tampa Bay Area but also in other states in the Continental United States. A shortage of well-trained coaches makes the mission more challenging if not impossible.

TCL understands that the platform for cricket cannot be sustained without a strong foundation of well-trained coaches who bring their own set of expertise to the table. When combined, a well-trained coaching staff can promote and sustain the sport of cricket through peer to peer mentoring as well as getting resourceful information and support from the ACF.

TCL Senior youth Players with Nitheesh Shetty, Coach Patel & Jyotsna Patel - former India Women Test player & youth coach

This weekend-long cricket coaching clinic conducted by Jatin Patel, ACF’s Director of Coaching & renowned nationwide, enabled new coaches to get started in their journey of coaching the next generation of talented players.

The vision and experience that Mr. Jatin Patel brings to these coaching sessions are second to none. Having played the game with the stalwarts and considering his active involvement with many of the current breed of international cricketers, he is apt for training the next generation of coaches.

Never have we felt like he is teaching or preaching all the sessions were practically conducted with bat and ball in hand. Starting from basics of the game, player corrections to game situations he blended everything so well and empowered the attendees by sharing his immense knowledge of the game that he has acquired from his experience.

TCL New coaches/camp Participants with coach Jatin Patel & Nitheesh Shetty.

Advertisement

On day 1 (Jan 11) Mr. Patel worked with the coaches for the level 1 basics and introduction to cricket with fundamentals about 15 kids from TCL participated and helping coaches to learn from the live examples. It was very productive and also provided in-depth knowledge about the basics of the game, parent-kid management, etc.

Dunae Nathaniel, former USA Player, U19 player (2006) & Antigua U13, U16 & U19 player interacting with Adam Hassan with other coaches & youth participants

On day 2 (Jan 12) Mr. Patel conducted multiple sessions with ten new coaches along with above 14 youth players from the league, whose skill levels are at high to advanced stage. Mr. Jatin Patel helped coaches to understand and read all aspects of a player and game, which included fielding, bowling and batting drills with the youth players. He also conducted a T10 game with the youth players participating in it to understand game tactics.

There was also classroom training on various aspects of administration & management including collaborating with the local governments, counties, and municipalities as well as local schools.

Mr. Jatin Patel shared his excellent understanding of the game and also taught the coaches how to deal with situations and intricacies of the game. He shared materials with in-depth details of all aspects of the cricket along with physical fitness, game reading skills, etc.

Nitesh Shetty, President TCL present TCL cap & Shirt to Coach Jatin Patel with Jyotsna Patel

Tampa Cricket League would like to thank Mr. Jatin Patel and ACF for facilitating this top of the line coaching certification camp for TCL coaches, which will help the youth players to advance to the next stage immensely.

Coach Jatin Patel has an excellent understanding of the game and reads the techniques and intricacies of the game. He taught the new coaches importance of not trying to change players style, instead tweak them and help them to get better at what they do.- Said Nitheesh Shetty, President, Tampa Cricket League.

Awesome camp witnessed massive knowledge of coaching by Coach Jatin Patel. Thank you for giving us guidance and showing the right direction on how to go about Coaching and pass on the knowledge to the younger generation, to make a better tomorrow. It was a fun, interactive learning session with Coach Jatin Patel, Said Jyotsna Patel, Former India Women Test player, USF women team coach & TCL youth coach.

"I am very impressed with the coach Jatin Patel’s hands-on approach and coaching style. I appreciate the wealth of knowledge he shared over the weekend and I am looking forward to use that knowledge to promote the youngsters who are the future for cricket in the USA. One thing I will always remember is K.I.S.S. I will carry that for the rest of my life. I will also like to thank the coach for showing me the many ways in which we can educate and connect with our players and get the message across to the students with effectiveness. Thank you for a very productive weekend of coaching camp with knowledge and training. I can’t wait to put what I've learned to use." said Dunae Nathaniel, former USA Player, U19 player (2006) & Antigua U13, U16 & U19 player.

Women Coaches at Camp - from left, Ufuoma Ikoba, Vasudha Prithipaul, Jatin Patel & Jyotsna Patel

"Coach Jatin Patel is a well-informed individual when it comes to cricket and does an incredible job of imparting his knowledge of the game to his students. His experience with local and international cricketers makes him the most qualified person to train aspiring coaches. He gives great tips and advice on how to face almost every situation a coach can encounter. His coaching style is informative, interactive accompanied by his great sense of humor. I was extremely fortunate to have participated in this clinic and I have acquired the adequate knowledge and skills to make me a confident aspiring coach," said Vasudha Prithipaul, USF & Tampa Bay Sunrisers Women’s cricket club Player.

"Very good experience with the coach Jatin Patel, he gives us very good coaching ideas in short time by simplest means, Very nice coach & knowledgeable person, as I learned a lot over the weekend camp, thanks to Coach Patel," Said Amrish Patel

TCL Coach Participants

"It was amazing two days with coach Jatin Patel, the information was shared unbelievable let’s put it this way, there was no dull moment. Thank you Jatin Patel & TCL." Said Irfan Hassan

About the American Cricket Federation Cricket (ACF) Coach Certification Program

The ACF Cricket Coach Certification Level 1 program was launched in May 2014, followed by the Level 2 certification program one year later in June 2015. Since the launch, 27 States can now boast of having certified ACF cricket coaches to help grass-root level youth & school programs. Overall 26 youth programs and leagues in the USA benefited through this program.