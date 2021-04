Tanzania T10 League 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the grand success of the APL T20 League, the Tanzania Cricket Association has announced the inaugural edition of the Tanzania T10 League 2021, which will see a total of six teams take part in the competition.

The six teams are Twiga Masters, Rhino Challengers, Chui Riders, Simba Heroes, Tembo Rangers, and Buffalo Gladiators. Each side will play the other five teams once in the group stage, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals.

The Tanzania T10 League 2021 final is scheduled for May 5. All matches will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Der es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzania T10 League 2021 Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 25, Sunday

Twiga Masters vs Rhino Challengers at 11:00 AM

Chui Riders vs Simba Heroes at 1:00 PM

April 26, Monday

Tembo Rangers vs Buffalo Gladiators at 11:00 AM

Simba Heroes vs Twiga Masters at 1:00 PM

April 27, Tuesday

Rhino Challengers vs Chui Riders at 11:00 AM

Buffalo Gladiators vs Simba Heroes at 1:00 PM

April 28, Wednesday

Chui Riders vs Twiga Masters at 11:00 AM

Rhino Challengers vs Tembo Rangers at 1:00 PM

April 29, Thursday

Rhino Challengers vs Simba Heroes at 11:00 AM

Twiga Masters vs Tembo Rangers at 1:00 PM

April 30, Friday

Buffalo Gladiators vs Chui Riders at 11:00 AM

Rhino Challengers vs Buffalo Gladiators at 1:00 PM

May 1, Saturday

Tembo Rangers vs Chui Riders at 11:00 AM

Buffalo Gladiators vs Twiga Masters at 1:00 PM

May 2, Sunday

Simba Heroes vs Tembo Rangers at 11:00 AM

TBC vs TBC at 1 PM

May 3, Monday

TBC vs TBC at 11:00 AM

TBC vs TBC at 1:00 PM

May 4, Tuesday

TBC vs TB (Final) at 11:00 AM

Tanzania T10 League 2021 Live Streaming Details

All matches of the Tanzania T10 League 2021 will be streamed on the Fancode app & website for fans in India.

Tanzania T10 League 2021 Squads

Rhino Challengers

Arshaan Jasani (captain), Abdulrahman Akida, Abubakar Selemani, Acrey Pascal, Amiri Sadiki, Arshaan Jasani, Danish Unia, Harsheed Chohan, Kartik Syal, Kelvin Anjelo, Meet Jetha, Mohamed Salim, Nassoro Zahoro, Sajad Ratansi, Sanjay Bom Vishal Patel

Simba Heroes

Jatin Darji (captain), Aahil Jasani, Abbas Adamjee, Abdullah Jabiri, Athumani Kakonzi, Basit Raja, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Gulraiz Haideri, Issa Safari, Ivan Ismail, Jay Hirwania, Mohammed Yunus, Ramesh Alluri, Vipin Abraham, Nandakishan Pottachira

Twiga Masters

Abhik Patwa (captain), Adnan Zariwala, Alhaj Sadick, Ashish Kamania, Ayaz Mustafa, Ejaz Aziz, Goodluck Andrew, Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Mohamed Omary, Mohammad Ali, Mukul Kumar, Pafrod Anacet, Sadiki Iddi, Wahid Hussain, Zamoyoni Ramadhani

Tembo Rangers

Riziki Kiseto (captain), Issa Kikasi, Ally Hafidh, Ankit Baghel, Baraka Robert, Gagan Alag, Johnson Nyambo, Jumanne Masquater, Khalil Rehemtullah, Muzamil Hussain, Raza Baloch, Riken Patel, Suraj Pala, Vaibhav Bhatia, Waheed Mushtaq

Chui Riders

Zafar Khan (captain), Amit Raghuvanshi, Arsalaan Premji, Athumani Siwa, Bhavesh Govind, Gokul Das, Hamisi Lyimo, Jayantilal Pindoria, Jitin Pratap Singh, Kheel Suchak, Kibwana Salum, Kishwabi Ngozi, Salum Jumbe, Tambwe Rashidi, Yash Hirwania

Buffalo Gladiators

Kassimu Nassoro (captain), Abdulwahid Mohamed, Ally Mpeka, Lazaro Festo, Mohamed Rizvi, Nasibu Mapunda, Nisar Ahmed, Nyenje Hashim, Rijali Fentu, Salmini Yusuph, Sameer Zaidi, Sefu Athuman, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Suraj Kumar