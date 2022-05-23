TB vs SW prediction: Who will win today's Women’s T20 Challenge match?

The fourth edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 kicks off on Monday, May 23 in Pune.

A total of three teams will compete in the competition, with the Trailblazers locking horns against the Supernovas in the opening game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana. Poonam Yadav has been named as her deputy. They are the defending champions as they beat the Supernovas in the final of the last edition which was held in 2020.

They have got some exciting players in Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Mandhana herself. They will look to kickstart their title defence on a positive note.

Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the Supernovas in the Women's T20 Challenge. They are the most successful team in the competition, having won two titles so far.

They could have made it three in a row but lost to the Trailblazers in the final of the last edition. The T20 superstars in Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar will play a key role in the Supernovas' progress in the competition.

Both sides have some exciting players on their side and the opening game of the 2022 Women's T20 Challenge promises to be a cracker of a contest. We can expect an exciting battle between bat and ball on Monday in Pune.

Will Trailblazers (TB) beat Supernovas (SW)?

India v South Africa - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

The Smriti Mandhana led-Trailblazers will take on the Supernovas in the opening game of the Women's T20 Challenge 2022.

Both sides have players who have proven their worth in the shortest format at the highest level and expect them to put on a solid performance on Monday.

The Supernovas are the most successful team in the competition and will continue to start as favorites. The Trailblazers are the defending champions but it will be a challenge for them to overcome the Supernovas in the opening game.

The Supernovas have a good amount of experience in their side and expect them to get underway with a win.

Prediction: Supernovas (SW) to win this clash.

