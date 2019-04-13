×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Team goal more important than first T20 ton: Dhawan

IANS
NEWS
News
5   //    13 Apr 2019, 10:26 IST
IANS Image
Kolkata: Delhi Capitals's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his half century during the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 12, 2019. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) He may have missed out on his maiden T20 century by three runs, but the sportsman that he is Shikhar Dhawan was all smiles when Colin Ingram hit a six to take Delhi Capitals home against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. While team advisor Sourav Ganguly called him a class act, the opener said that the team always comes before personal goals.

"I knew it could be my first T20 hundred but the team goal is more important, hence I took that single rather than taking a huge risk," he smiled.

Comparing the wicket at the Eden Gardens to the one back home at the Feroze Shah Kotla, Dhawan said: "It's totally opposite here compared to Delhi. I was telling Dinesh (Karthik) the same thing. It's a good wicket to bat on. Good for the bowlers as well as the batsmen, makes it interesting. In Delhi we have to adapt ourselves, hence we got to have that skill."

While Dhawan generally looks to settle down into the innings, he started aggressively from the word go at the Eden Gardens and the opener said that he enjoyed batting on the wicket which suited stroke play.

"I really enjoyed in the first six overs but I knew I had to stay till the last. I was getting the right thoughts and I had to take the game deep," he said.

While he shared a match-winning partnership with Rishabh Pant, the latter once again lost his wicket at the end as he looked to finish the game with sixes. But Dhawan backed the youngster. "Rishabh is such a big hitter he can always hit it out of the park," he said.

IANS
NEWS
Does T20 cricket reward 'generalists' more than specialists?
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why CSK is a better team than MI
RELATED STORY
Dhawan a class act, good he is coming off: Ganguly
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's captaincy skills have never been more in doubt than they are now
RELATED STORY
Why the T20 format is the blood transfusion cricket needed
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR vs DC, Who Said What: World reacts as Delhi beat Kolkata at the Eden for the first time since 2012
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best possible opening pairs in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who were brilliant for Kings XI Punjab other than Sam Curran
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why IPL is better than BBL, and 2 reasons why BBL is better than IPL
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand 2019: Unnoticed things from the first ODI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 27 | Today, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 26 | Yesterday
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us