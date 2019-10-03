Teams and players announced for England's 100-ball tournament, The Hundred
On Thursday, key players of respective cities for The Hundred were announced
The summer of 2020 will see a new format being introduced by England, The Hundred. A new 100 ball competition will take centerstage to further change the way cricket is played and consumed by the fans. Seven cities (Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, London (two teams), Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton) eight teams will be fighting for glory for their city.
Each team will bat and bowl for 100 balls, five or 10 at a time. One bowler will have up to 20 chances per game. The fielding side will get a 150-second timeout according to their discretion.
Here’s a list of the First Players who were named to be a part of The Hundred men’s as well as Women’s teams. Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Laura Marsh, and Heather Knight were some of the prominent stars that featured in the list.
BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX
England women’s central contracted picks
-Amy Jones
-Kirstie Gordon
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Chris Woakes
Local icons
-Moeen Ali
-Pat Brown
Amy Jones and Moeen Ali will play for the Birmingham Phoenix
LONDON SPIRIT
England women’s central contracted picks
-Heather Knight
-Freya Davies
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Rory Burns
Local icons
-Eoin Morgan
-Dan Lawrence
England captains, Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan will play for the London Spirit
MANCHESTER ORIGINALS
England women’s central contracted picks
-Kate Cross
-Sophie Ecclestone
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Jos Buttler
Local icons
-Saqib Mahmood
-Matt Parkinson
Kate Cross and Jos Buttler will play for the Manchester Originals
NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS
England women’s central contracted picks
-Lauren Winfield
-Linsey Smith
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Ben Stokes
Local icons
-Adil Rashid
-David Willey
Lauren Winfield and Ben Stokes will play for the Northern Superchargers
OVAL INVINCIBLES
England women’s central contracted picks
-Laura Marsh
-Fran Wilson
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Sam Curran
Local icons
-Jason Roy
-Tom Curran
Jason Roy and Laura Marsh will play for the Oval Invincibles
SOUTHERN BRAVE
England women’s central contracted picks
-Anya Shrubsole
-Danni Wyatt
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Jofra Archer
Local icons
-James Vince
-Chris Jordan
Jofra Archer and Danni Wyatt will play for the Southern Brave
TRENT ROCKETS
England women’s central contracted picks
-Nat Sciver
-Katherine Brunt
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Joe Root
Local icons
-Alex Hales
-Harry Gurney
Alex Hales and Nat Sciver will play for the Trent Rockets
WELSH FIRE
England women’s central contracted picks
-Katie George
-Bryony Smith
England men's red-ball contract pick
-Jonny Bairstow
Local icons
-Tom Banton
-Colin Ingram
Jonny Bairstow and Katie George will play for the Welsh Fire