Teams and players announced for England's 100-ball tournament, The Hundred

Jofra Archer

On Thursday, key players of respective cities for The Hundred were announced

The summer of 2020 will see a new format being introduced by England, The Hundred. A new 100 ball competition will take centerstage to further change the way cricket is played and consumed by the fans. Seven cities (Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, London (two teams), Manchester, Nottingham, Southampton) eight teams will be fighting for glory for their city.

Each team will bat and bowl for 100 balls, five or 10 at a time. One bowler will have up to 20 chances per game. The fielding side will get a 150-second timeout according to their discretion.

Here’s a list of the First Players who were named to be a part of The Hundred men’s as well as Women’s teams. Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Laura Marsh, and Heather Knight were some of the prominent stars that featured in the list.

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

England women’s central contracted picks

-Amy Jones

-Kirstie Gordon

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Chris Woakes

Local icons

-Moeen Ali

-Pat Brown

Amy Jones and Moeen Ali will play for the Birmingham Phoenix

LONDON SPIRIT

England women’s central contracted picks

-Heather Knight

-Freya Davies

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Rory Burns

Local icons

-Eoin Morgan

-Dan Lawrence

England captains, Heather Knight and Eoin Morgan will play for the London Spirit

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

England women’s central contracted picks

-Kate Cross

-Sophie Ecclestone

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Jos Buttler

Local icons

-Saqib Mahmood

-Matt Parkinson

Kate Cross and Jos Buttler will play for the Manchester Originals

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

England women’s central contracted picks

-Lauren Winfield

-Linsey Smith

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Ben Stokes

Local icons

-Adil Rashid

-David Willey

Lauren Winfield and Ben Stokes will play for the Northern Superchargers

OVAL INVINCIBLES

England women’s central contracted picks

-Laura Marsh

-Fran Wilson

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Sam Curran

Local icons

-Jason Roy

-Tom Curran

Jason Roy and Laura Marsh will play for the Oval Invincibles

SOUTHERN BRAVE

England women’s central contracted picks

-Anya Shrubsole

-Danni Wyatt

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Jofra Archer

Local icons

-James Vince

-Chris Jordan

Jofra Archer and Danni Wyatt will play for the Southern Brave

TRENT ROCKETS

England women’s central contracted picks

-Nat Sciver

-Katherine Brunt

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Joe Root

Local icons

-Alex Hales

-Harry Gurney

Alex Hales and Nat Sciver will play for the Trent Rockets

WELSH FIRE

England women’s central contracted picks

-Katie George

-Bryony Smith

England men's red-ball contract pick

-Jonny Bairstow

Local icons

-Tom Banton

-Colin Ingram

Jonny Bairstow and Katie George will play for the Welsh Fire