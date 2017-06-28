Telangana cricketer to play for USA national team

Sindhuja Reddy will participate in the ICC Europe T20 Qualifier in Scotland.

What’s the story?

Sindhuja Reddy, a Telangana born cricketer, is set to be a part of the national cricket team of the United States of America. The 26-year-old has been drafted as a wicketkeeper-batswoman for the national team.

A press release from the Telangana Government confirmed the news. Reddy will now travel to Scotland, where she will feature for the USA in the Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

In case you didn’t know...

USA will play Scotland and the Netherlands in the tournament

The ICC Europe T20 Qualifier will be held in Scotland in August. USA’s squad was selected after trials were held in Indianapolis this month. These trials were organised by ICC Americas, who are now a dominant name in US Cricket following the suspension of the USCA a week ago.

The details

Reddy studied B. Tech and MBA in India, before moving to the US after her marriage to Siddhartha Reddy.

Another Indian who finds a place in the squad is Sindhu Sriharsha, who had previously played for the India A and under-21 teams. The USA opener last played international cricket in November 2015 against Pakistan.

What’s next?

The USA cricket team will play the Netherlands first in the double robin-round stage of the tournament following which they will square off against the hosts.

Last year, the ICC declared that the USA would be given a wildcard to the tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 14 to August 19. The two best teams will get a chance to participate in the global qualifier for the 2018 Women's World T20, scheduled to be held in the West Indies.

Author’s take

It is heartening to see that Indian cricketing talent is creating waves in world cricket. It was earlier reported that Reddy had almost given up on her cricketing dreams, and it is heartening to see that she has now found a chance to revive her career as an athlete even after her marriage.