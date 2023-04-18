Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Zimbabwe Women are all set to tour Thailand for a limited-overs series, starting from Wednesday (April 19). The series comprises of a three-match ODI series followed by a T20I series which includes four games. All fixtures will take place at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok.

Thailand Women have put together a strong squad to face the Zimbabwe Women. Naruemol Chaiwai will be leading the Thai Women in the series.

The likes of Natthakan Chantam, Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang and Nattaya Boochatham have plenty of experience at the highest level and will play a key part for the hosts while facing Zimbabwe Women. They will be looking to use all their experience and help them get off to a winning start.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, will be led by Mary-Anne Musonda. Musonda was part of the recently concluded Fairbreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 2023 competition.

The likes of Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo and Modester Mupachikwa have shown promise at the top level and the series will provide a great opportunity for them to showcase their skills. They will be hoping that they bring out their A-game and start the series on a positive note.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 1st ODI, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023

Date and Time: April 19, Wednesday, 08:00 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters get settled in the middle.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bangkok on Wednesday is expected to range between 28 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Naruemol Chaiwai will be looking to lead from the front in the ODI series.

Probable XI

Natthakan Chantam, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda will be hoping that her teammates fire in unison on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Sharne Mayers, Ashley Ndiraya, Loreen Tshuma, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Precious Marange, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Kelis Ndlovu.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

The first game of the ODI series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will take place on Wednesday. Both sides have some quality players on their side and fans can expect a cracking contest.

Thailand have a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

