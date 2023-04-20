Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will take place on Friday, April 21. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will be hosting this encounter. Thailand Women currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

A solid all-round effort from the hosts helped them get an early lead in the series. After electing to bat first, Thai skipper Naruemol Chaiwai led from the front as she scored 57* off 104 balls. She lacked support from the other batters as they got bundled out on 154 in 43 overs. Kelis Ndlovu was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe Women as she picked up a fifer, giving away only 22 runs in her nine overs.

In reply, the Zimbabwe’s batters faltered as only four of them managed to get to double digits. Sharne Mayers top-scored with 24 as they were knocked over on 76 in 24.1 overs. Thipatcha Putthawong bowled beautifully and grabbed six wickets as it helped her side win the game by 78 runs to go 1-0 up in the series

The Thai Women have started the series on a winning note. They will be riding with confidence after putting up a solid performance in the first ODI. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Zimbabwe Women, meanwhile, need to bring out their A-game when they take the field on Friday and look to level the series.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023

Date and Time: April 21st 2023, Friday, 08:00 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The spinners will play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes as batting won’t be easy here.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bangkok on Wednesday is expected to be range between 28 and 38 degrees. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination for the second ODI.

Probable XI

Banthida Leephatthana (wk), Chanida Sutthiruang, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong

Zimbabwe Women

We may see Loryn Phiri come in place of Precious Marange on Friday.

Probable XI

Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Sharne Mayers

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Thailand Women displayed a solid all-round effort in the first ODI to go 1-0 up in the series. Zimbabwe Women will have to be on their toes and fire in unison on Friday to level the series against the high-flying Thai Women.

Thailand Women have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to go 2-0 up in the series.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Sornarrin Tippoch to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes