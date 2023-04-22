Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the ODI series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Sunday, April 23. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will host this contest.

Thailand Women have already sealed the three-match series. They won the first ODI and were confident heading into the second game. Zimbabwe Women needed to bring their bring A-game to keep the series alive but failed to do so.

Batting first, Thailand Women posted 217 on the board, thanks to contributions from Sornnarin Tippoch (41) and Natthakan Chantam (54) at the top of the order. Kelis Ndlovu starred with the ball for Zimbabwe Women as she picked up three wickets.

In response, Zimbabwe Women lost wickets at regular intervals and kept falling behind the required run rate. Nomvelo Sibanda (33*) and Josephine Nkomo (31*) put on a solid unbeaten stand of 52 for the last wicket but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 45 runs.

Chanida Sutthiruang and Suleeporn Laomi grabbed two wickets each for Thailand as they wrapped up the series in the second ODI.

Thailand Women will be riding with confidence after taking an unassailable lead in the series. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the third ODI and complete a whitewash. Zimbabwe Women need to fire in unison to avoid a whitewash.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd ODI, Zimbabwe Women tour of Thailand 2023

Date and Time: April 23, Sunday, 07:30 am IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is slow in nature. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling at this venue.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bangkok is expected to hover between 29 to 36 degrees.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Expect them to go with the winning combination for the game on Sunday.

Probable XI

Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattakan Chantam, Banthida Leephatthana (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Suleeporn Laomi, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Onnicha Kamchomphu.

Zimbabwe Women

We may see Loryn Phiri come in place of Audrey Mazvishaya on Sunday.

Probable XI

Kelis Ndlovu, Sharne Mayers, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Loreen Tshuma, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Thailand Women have been brilliant in the series so far. They have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will be hoping to complete a clean sweep on Sunday. Zimbabwe Women need to be on their toes to avoid it.

Thailand Women have looked a far better side in the series so far and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

