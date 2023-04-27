Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the T20I series between Thailand Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Friday, April 28. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will host this contest.

The series is nicely poised at 1-1 at the moment and the winner of the third T20I will seal the series.

Zimbabwe won the first T20I to take an early lead in the series. They needed a win in the second game to wrap up the series, but the hosts bounced back to record a victory of their own and level the series. It was a close-fought contest and Thailand held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Zimbabwe opted to bat first and only Sharne Mayers (29) and Chipo Mugeri (37) got to double digits as they finished their innings on 103/9. Nattaya Boochatham starred with the ball for Thailand, picking up three wickets.

In reply, Nannapat Koncharoenkai top-scored for the home team with 39 at the top of the order. The game went down to the wire and Thailand got across the line with three balls to spare, winning the game by five wickets.

An all-round effort from Thailand saw them win the second T20I and force the series into a decider. It will be a test of nerves for players from both sides as the series is on the line. Fans can expect a cracking contest on Friday.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe Women Tour of Thailand 2023.

Date and Time: April 28, 2023, Friday, 07:30 AM IST.

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Terdthai Cricket Ground is slow in nature. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling here as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Bangkok on Friday are expected to hover between 28 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Don’t expect Thailand to tinker with the winning combination for the T20I series decider on Friday.

Probable XI

Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Sornnarin Tippoch, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Zimbabwe Women

We may see Modester Mupachikwa come back into the side in place of Pellagia Mujaji for Zimbabwe in the third T20I.

Probable XI

Ashley Ndiraya, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Nomvelo Sibanda, Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Prediction

Thailand did a fine job of forcing the series into a decider by emerging victorious in the second T20I. They will look to win the series on Friday while Zimbabwe will be hoping to emerge victorious and take revenge after losing the ODI series by a 3-0 margin.

Thailand, however, have the winning momentum and we expect them to seal the series by a 2-1 margin on Friday.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this contest.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Poll : Nattaya Boochatham to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes