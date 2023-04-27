Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Thailand Women will host Zimbabwe Women in a four-match T20I series at home. The hosts will be riding high on confidence, having whitewashed Zimbabwe Women 3-0 in the ODI series.

However, Zimbabwe Women will start the series as clear favorites, courtesy of having a better record against Thailand in the T20I format over the years. It wouldn't be a surprise if the tourists whitewash the series and win every game.

Naruemol Chaiwai will lead Thailand Women, while Mary-Anne Musonda will lead Zimbabwe Women in the shortest format of the game. The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok will host all matches of the series.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Tuesday, April 25

1st T20I - Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, 7:30 AM

Thursday, April 27

2nd T20I - Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, 12:30 PM

Friday, April 28

3rd T20I - Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, 7:30 AM

Saturday, April 29

4th T20I - Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women, Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, 7:30 AM

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series 2023 won't be telecasted on TV. However, the four-match T20I series will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website for fans in India.

Thailand Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

Thailand Women

Pakistan v Thailand - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

Banthida Leephatthana, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (Wk), Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nanthita Boonsukham, Nattaya Boochatham, Phannita Maya, Suleeporn Laomi, Thipatcha Putthawong

Zimbabwe Women

Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Christabel Chatonzwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa (Wk), Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda

Poll : 0 votes