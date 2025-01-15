“That’s the only way to be safe” - When MS Dhoni beautifully answered whether he wants his wife around his female fans [Watch]

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world. Even four years after his international retirement, the wicketkeeper-batter enjoys a significant fan following everywhere he goes, including a lot of female fans as well.

During one of the promotional events for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a reporter asked Dhoni if he wanted his wife to be around him when he was surrounded by female fans. The Ranchi-born cricketer answered that the best way to deal with it is to think that she's there even when she isn't.

"When you are surrounded by your female fans, do you want your wife around?" the reporter asked.

Trending

MS Dhoni answered, saying:

"She is always around. Even when she is not around, the best way to deal with it is you think that she is always there. Because that's the only way to be safe."

MS Dhoni married his wife Sakshi in Dehradun on July 4, 2010. The former Indian cricketer met Sakshi in 2007 when she was interning at the Taj Bengal Hotel in Kolkata. Dhoni was in the city for a match against Pakistan at Eden Gardens.

Notably, Dhoni and Sakshi went to the same school in Ranchi. However, their paths never crossed since the latter was Dhoni's junior in school.

MS Dhoni to play for Chennai in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), five-time IPL winners, have retained their former skipper MS Dhoni as an ‘uncapped player’ for just ₹4 crore.

Incidentally, the IPL governing council reinstated a rule, originally introduced in 2008, which allows Indian players, who have been retired from international cricket for at least five years, to be signed as uncapped players.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Dhoni said that he wanted to enjoy the last few years of his cricketing career.

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I'm able to play," Dhoni had said at a promotional event in Goa via ESPNCricinfo. "Like how during our childhood we used to go out and play at 4[pm], just enjoying the game. But when you play professional sport it becomes difficult to enjoy the game just like a game. So what I want to do is, there are emotions and commitments, but I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

Dhoni has already commenced his preparation for the next edition of the cash-rich league. He was recently seen playing a game of tennis to get back to his fitness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️