The 4 Greatest World Cup Innings by Indian Batsmen Post 2000

Venkatesh Ravichandran
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.69K   //    05 Sep 2018, 21:47 IST

Enter c
Team India's historic 2011 World Cup at home ending in a memorable triumph

Team India has been prolific in 3 of the 4 ICC World Cups since 2000 by winning the World Cup in 2011 and reaching the finals in 2003 and the semifinals in 2015.

These World Cups have seen some of the most celebrated Indian batsmen come up with legendary performances at the most opportune times.

Here, we look at 4 of the best Innings by Indian batsmen in the World Cups since 2000.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar 98 vs Pakistan, World Cup 2003


Enter captionSachin Tendulkar's exhibition of stroke play en route to his 98 vs Pakistan
Sachin Tendulkar's exhibition of stroke play en route to his 98 vs Pakistan

In front of a packed house at Centurion on a Sunday afternoon, India and Pakistan locked horns in the last group match of the 2003 World Cup. Whilst India had already qualified for the Super Sixes, It was a must-win match for Pakistan.

Pakistan batted first and put up a mammoth 273 on the board lead by a brilliant century by the stylish Saeed Anwar. Boasting of a pace attack consisting of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, the target seemed improbable for Team India.

Out came the Indian batsmen and unusually Sachin, against the norm, got ready to face the first ball making his intentions clear even before a ball was bowled. The party began when he stroked a back foot punch of Wasim in the 2nd ball of the innings and the second over from Akhtar saw Tendulkar unleash his full range with a cut for six followed by a flick and an on-drive for four forcing the Indian fans all over the world go berserk.

Once the initial tone was set, Sachin put on an exhibition of batting rarely seen and made what was a high-pressure chase against potentially the best pace attack into a stroll at the end. He eventually got out 2 short of a century being hampered by cramps, but the damage both literally and psychologically had been done.

Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh completed the formalities as India won with plenty to spare and went into the Super Six with great a momentum.

An unforgettable Super Sunday saw one of the great ODI knocks ever by the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar.

1 / 4 NEXT
Venkatesh Ravichandran
CONTRIBUTOR
