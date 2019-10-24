The Abu Dhabi T10 League

Sayantan Maity FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 Oct 2019, 19:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Abu Dhabi T10 League

Inviting young players to join him in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Eoin Morgan, said, “I am heading over to Abu Dhabi. Be a part of my team as we take on the world’s finest international players in the Abu Dhabi T10 League! He went onto say, “It is the shortest format of cricket and the most exciting! It is truly edge of your seat stuff with huge worldwide box office appeal.’’

Eoin Morgan, the winning captain of the ICC World Cup 2019, spoke about the global talent hunt technology sports company - Dreams2Play which in partnership with Abu Dhabi T10 League is going to find eight young emerging players to play in the 3rd edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. You read that right! You too could play in the ICC and Emirates Cricket Board approved international league in Abu Dhabi.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Vishal Vyas leading as the scion of the Vyas Group with interests in software and sports management decided it was about time to technologically disrupt the talent recruitment process.

Dreams2Play was founded based on disrupting the traditional talent acquisition process in cricket and the sports world. The technology aims to ease the process of unearthing potential talent around the globe.

With potential technology disruptions, breakthroughs are part of the success story. The breakthrough that came for Dreams2Play in the first month of its launch was with ICC AND EMIRATES CRICKET BOARD approved Abu Dhabi T10 League. The internationally recognized league was bowled over by Dreams2Play’s idea to unearth hidden talent, digitally.

The technology allows cricketers from all occupations to display their talent in the form of digital video uploads of their skills. The uploads are forwarded to the Dreams2Play offices where ICC approved coaches monitor and judge and grade the skills and if they match the talent required for the Abu Dhabi T10 League in November.

Offering the best in modern technology, an upload format will be assigned whereby players can follow and correctly upload videos along with a dynamic profile that will be the key to catching the judges’ eyes. This will also be the fastest talent hunt program to run across the world – breaking away from the gruelling trials of many traditional talent hunt programs.

The skills can vary from batting, bowling, fielding, and wicket keeping. In an easy, four step process of signing up, paying entry fees (30 USD), uploading your skills and submitting and registering your entries.

Young cricketers have ten days to apply by either visiting the link: https://www.dreams2play.com or downloading the app.

Advertisement

“As the momentum for the Abu Dhabi T10 picks up, we want to bring some of the best cricketing talents to Abu Dhabi T10 and display their cricketing prowess,” Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of Abu Dhabi T10, said.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 talent hunt program is unique like the league itself. Players from any nook and corner can qualify to play in the league, by just applying through an app. We want new talents to use Abu Dhabi T10 as a launchpad for their careers."

“The primary aim of this talent hunt is to keep a lookout for young people who want to develop their natural talents and abilities in the field of cricket. In the process, we are spreading the Abu Dhabi T10 across the world and hope to see many new exciting talents emerge.”

Dreams2Play will select the best cricketers who will be promoted on a fast track to success. From this select group, a minimum of 8 players will be selected for the Abu Dhabi T10 draft. These shortlisted cricketers will be allowed to be a part of the 3rd season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League, scheduled from November 14- 24, 2019.

Vishal Vyas - Founder and CEO of Dreams2Play said, “This is a great opportunity for talented cricketers to play international cricket by just downloading the app or signing up on the website. Each team in the Abu Dhabi T10 League will select 1-2 players from the emerging talent draft, it is an opportunity no talent hunt promises and we guarantee it. We put our budding sports stars in the driving seat of their cricket careers and beyond. We hope to expand to other sports leagues but most are focused on the sport of cricket.’’

The ten-day Abu Dhabi T10 opens with a star-studded opening day performance by top-notch Bollywood entertainers set to wow the crowd at the host venue, Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 14 November 2019. The final match and the grand finale are set to take place on 24 November 2019.

The fast-action ten-over format of the Abu Dhabi T10 ensures that full cricket matches can be played in 90 minutes – no longer than a football match. Its popularity is underlined by the enthusiastic participation of some of the most bankable names in cricket, including the England ICC World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Andre Russell, Lasith Malinga, and Darren Sammy.

Preparation for the Abu Dhabi T10 follows the runaway success of the T10 league’s second season, which drew sold-out crowds at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and was watched by millions of fans across the GCC, India and South Asia.