The Ashwin Foundation to conduct talent hunt this weekend in partnership with the Gen-Next Cricket Institute

The Ashwin Foundation in partnership with the Gen-Next Cricket Institute will conduct a grand talent hunt at the Center for Sports Science, Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Porur, Chennai on June 1 and 2. Boys aged between 10-16 and who have a formal introduction to cricket are eligible to participate.

Indian all-rounder, Ravichandran Ashwin will handpick five of the best among the first 100 to register. The selected players will be awarded the inaugural Ashwin foundation scholarship. The winners will undergo scientific training under the watchful eyes of Ashwin himself for a period of one year.

The exercise is primarily aimed at kids who are from the economically weaker section, who are passionate and skillful. “The basic idea of this scholarship is to tell these kids that we are here for you. If you have the basic skills sets and the willingness to learn and work hard, affordability should not come in the way,” noted Ashwin.

Boasting of over 300 Test wickets to his name, Ravi Ashwin needs no introduction. Though the off-spinner has been out of India's ODI team picture for some time now, his contribution to Indian cricket in the format cannot be understated.

Ashwin recently captained the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019. Despite an unconvincing display from the Preity Zinta co-owned side wherein they finished sixth on the points table, Ashwin had a decent tournament where he took 15 wickets from 14 matches at a good economy rate of 7.27.