Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Carribean Quest: West Indies vs Bangladesh Team Analysis

Rajat Audichya
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
515   //    28 Jul 2018, 10:05 IST

west-indies-cricket-team

The Quest is on!

West Indies were able to bring down the confidence of the Tigers by winning the 2nd ODI and leveling the series which looked to be slipping away from the host.

Despite a disappointing loss in their first ODI, the West Indies were able to turn around and bounce back in the series. Both the sides are equally worthy which makes the final encounter a thrilling one.

The opening batting order of West Indies has been unsatisfactory and needs to show resilience and patience as they face the Bangladeshi pacers, The fans would love to witness Gayle's magic on the field but a challenging target on the scoreboard by West Indies will also do the job.

On the other hand, the Bangladeshi have proved that they have a strong side that can challenge the big guns in the upcoming ICC World Cup. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hassan have been consistent with their bat and we can expect the same from them. However, the newest additions to the team Sabbir Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain are yet to prove their worthiness in the team.

Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman will be looking forward to taking on the middle order of West Indies which looks threatening once it adapts to the field. The Tigers must learn to be focused throughout the match as they tend to be careless in the final over's which often turns the game away from them.

West Indies bowlers need to level up their game and take early wickets in order to pressurize Bangladesh's middle order.

Andre Rusell knee injury has increased the stress on Jason Holder who went early in both the previous matches, leaving the fans in doubting his ability to lead the team. However, his remarkable final over lead West Indies to victory in the previous match giving him another chance to prove himself.

Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope are the least performing players in the West Indies squad but they definitely have the potential to change the game at any moment of time.

Hoping that the Tiger's have learned from their mistakes, we can expect them to roar louder in this final encounter and win the series.

Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies vs Bangladesh West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Tamim Iqbal Jason Holder Team of the Week Fantasy Cricket Tips
Rajat Audichya
CONTRIBUTOR
West Indies vs Bangladesh third ODI preview and playing XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI preview: Can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, First ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Lowest Test totals of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Five times when Bangladesh snatched defeat from the jaws...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh shot out for 43: 18 overs of absolute mayhem
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2018: 5 lowest Test totals by...
RELATED STORY
Neil McKenzie to become Bangladesh's batting consultant
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Summer 2018: A ray of hope for West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 04 Jul
BAN 43/10 & 144/10
WIN 406/10
Windies win by an innings and 219 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Thu, 12 Jul
WIN 354/10 & 129/10
BAN 149/10 & 168/10
Windies win by 166 runs
WIN VS BAN live score
3rd ODI | Today, 01:30 PM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
1st T20I | Wed, 01 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
2nd T20I | Sun, 05 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
3rd T20I | Mon, 06 Aug, 12:00 AM
Windies
Bangladesh
WIN VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us