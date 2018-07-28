The Carribean Quest: West Indies vs Bangladesh Team Analysis

The Quest is on!

West Indies were able to bring down the confidence of the Tigers by winning the 2nd ODI and leveling the series which looked to be slipping away from the host.

Despite a disappointing loss in their first ODI, the West Indies were able to turn around and bounce back in the series. Both the sides are equally worthy which makes the final encounter a thrilling one.

The opening batting order of West Indies has been unsatisfactory and needs to show resilience and patience as they face the Bangladeshi pacers, The fans would love to witness Gayle's magic on the field but a challenging target on the scoreboard by West Indies will also do the job.

On the other hand, the Bangladeshi have proved that they have a strong side that can challenge the big guns in the upcoming ICC World Cup. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hassan have been consistent with their bat and we can expect the same from them. However, the newest additions to the team Sabbir Rahman and Mosaddek Hossain are yet to prove their worthiness in the team.

Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman will be looking forward to taking on the middle order of West Indies which looks threatening once it adapts to the field. The Tigers must learn to be focused throughout the match as they tend to be careless in the final over's which often turns the game away from them.

West Indies bowlers need to level up their game and take early wickets in order to pressurize Bangladesh's middle order.

Andre Rusell knee injury has increased the stress on Jason Holder who went early in both the previous matches, leaving the fans in doubting his ability to lead the team. However, his remarkable final over lead West Indies to victory in the previous match giving him another chance to prove himself.

Jason Mohammed, Evin Lewis, Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope are the least performing players in the West Indies squad but they definitely have the potential to change the game at any moment of time.

Hoping that the Tiger's have learned from their mistakes, we can expect them to roar louder in this final encounter and win the series.