When and where to watch Men's Hundred 2021?

The Men's Hundred 2021 will kick off this Thursday with a match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have introduced this unique tournament to attract new fans to the sport.

The Men's Hundred 2021 will not follow many traditional rules of cricket. Unlike traditional matches, there will be no 10, 20, 40 or 50 overs in the Men's Hundred 2021. Each team will face 100 deliveries in an innings.

Also, the bowlers will not have overs. They can bowl five or ten deliveries on the trot, depending on the captain's wish.

There are eight teams, namely - Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers, in the Men's Hundred 2021.

Some of the big names in international cricket like Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sunil Narine, Jofra Archer, and Eoin Morgan are part of the Men's Hundred 2021 squads.

The Hundred explained as English cricket launches new format https://t.co/4paeJ4ptgj — The Independent (@Independent) July 20, 2021

Here's a look at the entire schedule for the competition that will run from July 22 to August 21.

July 22, Thursday

Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM IST

July 23, Friday

Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM IST

July 24, Saturday

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge - 7:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST

July 25, Sunday

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's - 7:00 PM IST

Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford - 10:30 PM IST

July 26, Monday

Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge - 11:00 PM IST

July 27, Tuesday

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST

July 28, Wednesday

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST

July 29, Thursday

London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

July 30, Friday

Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST

July 31, Saturday

Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens - 7:00 PM IST

Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST

August 1, Sunday

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston - 7:00 PM IST

London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's - 10:30 PM IST

August 2, Monday

Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval - 11:00 PM IST

August 3, Tuesday

London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

August 4, Wednesday

Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston - 11:30 PM IST

August 5, Thursday

Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:30 PM IST

August 6, Friday

Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens - 11:30 PM IST

August 7, Saturday

Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST

August 8, Sunday

Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST

August 9, Monday

Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston - 11:00 PM IST

August 10, Tuesday

Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST

August 11, Wednesday

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST

August 12, Thursday

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley - 11:30 PM IST

August 13, Friday

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST

August 14, Saturday

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST

August 15, Sunday

Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST

August 16, Monday

Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST

August 17, Tuesday

Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley - 11:00 PM IST

August 18, Wednesday

Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST

August 20, Thursday

TBC vs TBC - 11:00 PM IST

August 21, Friday

The Hundred 2021 Finals, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST

FanCode to live stream the Men's Hundred 2021 in India

Andre Russell pulled out of the Men's Hundred 2021

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Men's Hundred 2021 matches in India. Fans can watch the matches on FanCode. The subscription cost for watching the Women's and Men's Hundred 2021 is ₹59.

Sky Sports will telecast the Men's Hundred 2021 matches in the United Kingdom, while Kayo Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast the Men's Hundred 2021 in Australia.

Fans in the US can follow live action on Willow TV, while SuperSport will telecast the games in South Africa.

India: FanCode (Live Streaming)

The UK: Sky Sports

Australia: Kayo Sports

The US: Willow TV

South Africa: SuperSport

