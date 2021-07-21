When and where to watch Men's Hundred 2021?

The Men's Hundred 2021 will kick off this Thursday with a match between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have introduced this unique tournament to attract new fans to the sport.
The Men's Hundred 2021 will not follow many traditional rules of cricket. Unlike traditional matches, there will be no 10, 20, 40 or 50 overs in the Men's Hundred 2021. Each team will face 100 deliveries in an innings.
Also, the bowlers will not have overs. They can bowl five or ten deliveries on the trot, depending on the captain's wish.
There are eight teams, namely - Birmingham Phoenix, Manchester Originals, Oval Invincibles, London Spirit, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers, in the Men's Hundred 2021.
Some of the big names in international cricket like Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sunil Narine, Jofra Archer, and Eoin Morgan are part of the Men's Hundred 2021 squads.
Here's a look at the entire schedule for the competition that will run from July 22 to August 21.
July 22, Thursday
Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM IST
July 23, Friday
Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM IST
July 24, Saturday
Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave, Trent Bridge - 7:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST
July 25, Sunday
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, Lord's - 7:00 PM IST
Manchester Originals v Birmingham Phoenix, Emirates Old Trafford - 10:30 PM IST
July 26, Monday
Trent Rockets v Northern Superchargers, Trent Bridge - 11:00 PM IST
July 27, Tuesday
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST
July 28, Wednesday
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST
July 29, Thursday
London Spirit v Trent Rockets, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
July 30, Friday
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST
July 31, Saturday
Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals, Sophia Gardens - 7:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles, Emerald Headingley - 10:30 PM IST
August 1, Sunday
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston - 7:00 PM IST
London Spirit v Southern Brave, Lord's - 10:30 PM IST
August 2, Monday
Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire, Kia Oval - 11:00 PM IST
August 3, Tuesday
London Spirit v Northern Superchargers, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
August 4, Wednesday
Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles, Edgbaston - 11:30 PM IST
August 5, Thursday
Manchester Originals v Southern Brave, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:30 PM IST
August 6, Friday
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets, Sophia Gardens - 11:30 PM IST
August 7, Saturday
Southern Brave v Northern Superchargers, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST
August 8, Sunday
Oval Invincibles v Trent Rockets, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST
August 9, Monday
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire, Edgbaston - 11:00 PM IST
August 10, Tuesday
Manchester Originals v London Spirit, Emirates Old Trafford - 11:00 PM IST
August 11, Wednesday
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl - 11:00 PM IST
August 12, Thursday
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, Emerald Headingley - 11:30 PM IST
August 13, Friday
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST
August 14, Saturday
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, Kia Oval - 11:30 PM IST
August 15, Sunday
Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals, Trent Bridge - 11:30 PM IST
August 16, Monday
Southern Brave v Oval Invincibles, Ageas Bowl - 11:30 PM IST
August 17, Tuesday
Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix, Emerald Headingley - 11:00 PM IST
August 18, Wednesday
Welsh Fire v London Spirit, Sophia Gardens - 11:00 PM IST
August 20, Thursday
TBC vs TBC - 11:00 PM IST
August 21, Friday
The Hundred 2021 Finals, Lord's - 11:00 PM IST
FanCode to live stream the Men's Hundred 2021 in India
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the Men's Hundred 2021 matches in India. Fans can watch the matches on FanCode. The subscription cost for watching the Women's and Men's Hundred 2021 is ₹59.
Sky Sports will telecast the Men's Hundred 2021 matches in the United Kingdom, while Kayo Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast the Men's Hundred 2021 in Australia.
Fans in the US can follow live action on Willow TV, while SuperSport will telecast the games in South Africa.
India: FanCode (Live Streaming)
The UK: Sky Sports
Australia: Kayo Sports
The US: Willow TV
South Africa: SuperSport